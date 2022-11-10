Alside® Predicts the 2023 Siding Color of the Year

National Survey and Sales Data Uncovers a New Lighter Trend

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As interior color trends of 2023 are being forecasted by top paint manufacturers, siding experts from Alside, a leading brand of exterior building products such as ASCEND Composite Cladding, are weighing in on exterior trends. Alside commissioned a national survey conducted online by The Harris Poll® to predict the top siding color choice based on insight into consumer preferences and increasingly popular exterior home designs. The results found the majority of homeowners would lighten up their exteriors with trending neutral colors.

If homeowners were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2023, the most popular choice identified by the Alside survey would be off-white/cream (20%) followed by white (14%). (PRNewswire)

"The farmhouse trend is driving more of the preference of homeowners choosing white and light colors."

If homeowners were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2023, the most popular choice identified by the survey would be off-white/cream (20%) followed by white (14%). This trend was across the board, with male and female homeowners responding similarly for off white/cream and similar feelings across the various regions of the country.

The top five exterior choices from the survey include off-white/cream (20%), followed by white (14%), light gray (12%), light brown (11%) and medium blue (9%). Below is a breakdown of the color preferences:

Alside found the results from the national survey were in line with its online analytics and sales data that show an increasing popularity in white compared to other colors. In fact, the percentage of total white squares sold by Alside has more than doubled since 2018.

"It's interesting to compare the national survey data to what we're seeing in the market," said Chase Creighton, Business Director, Vinyl & Composite Cladding. "The farmhouse trend is driving more of the preference of homeowners choosing white and light colors. It's possible, too, that cost may be a driver. As building materials prices have risen, consumers may have gravitated toward lower cost options and away from premium colors."

Alside provides an expansive color offering and delivers fade-resistance protection to provide the beauty and durability consumers need to create the perfect look for their home. "Whether a homeowner's palette includes soft shades of white or bold architectural hues, the impact of color sets the tone while unifying the details," Creighton added.

For more information on Alside products, or to test its home visualizer tool, visit www.alside.com.

Additional survey results, including breakdowns by age, gender, and geographic region, are available to media upon request.

About Alside

A brand of Associated Materials, LLC, Alside is a leader in exterior building products for residential and commercial remodeling and new construction markets. Established in 1947, Alside offers vinyl windows, vinyl and composite siding and accessories, and metal building products. Alside also has more than 100 company-operated supply centers across the United States and provides installation services, serving as a true partner to contractors, remodelers, builders and architects for building products and services. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

*Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alside from September 15-19, 2022, among 1,404 U.S. homeowners ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/-2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Susan DiMauro at SDiMauro@associatedmaterials.com.

Alside®, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alside