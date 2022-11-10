Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A Results for the 3rd quarter of 2022

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3rd quarter of 2022 ending September 30, 2022, are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Friday, November 11 at 08:00 a.m. (EST).

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

