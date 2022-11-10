Medicom Awarded Eight New VA Contracts Making 2022 One of its Largest Years for VA Expansion on its Decentralized Health Information Network

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicom Technologies, inc. ( Medicom ), creator of the first federated health information network in the U.S., is pleased to announce the 2022 addition and expansion of VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) at eight Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs), increasing to 13 fully and partially contracted VISNs on its health information network.

Medicom Awarded Eight New VA Contracts Making 2022 One of its Largest Years for VA Adoption (PRNewswire)

Medicom is positioned to utilize their rapidly expanding network to help create more accessible Veteran healthcare.

With over nine million Veterans who are enrolled and received care across nearly 1,300 VA care sites nationwide, the Veterans Health Administration is considered the largest integrated Health System in the United States. As a health tech organization providing over 4,000 network connections across the U.S., Medicom is uniquely positioned to utilize their rapidly expanding network to help create more accessible Veteran healthcare.

The newly added and updated VISN contracts include:

VISN 4 (went VISN wide) – VA Healthcare VISN 4

VISN 6 (went VISN wide) – VA Mid Atlantic Healthcare Network

VISN 7 (went VISN wide) – VA Southeast Network

VISN 16 (went VISN wide) – South Central VA Healthcare System

VISN 17 – VA Health of Texas Healthcare Network

VISN 21 (went VISN wide) – Sierra Pacific Healthcare Network

VISN 22 (went VISN wide) – Desert Pacific Healthcare Network

VISN 23 (went VISN wide) – VA Midwest Healthcare Network

The Medicom Impact on Image Exchange Within Veteran Healthcare

Difficulty navigating the Veterans Health Administration has been a long-standing factor behind eligible Veterans declining enrollment. But, legislation like the 2018 Mission Act played a large role in expanding options for quality Veteran healthcare. Though access to healthcare options increased, exchanging health information with new network providers led to time and resource intensive, multi-step manual workflows. Since quicker access to healthcare promotes a better patient experience, Medicom responded by providing solutions that eliminated these manual workflows through peer-to-peer conduits between providers on the Medicom federated health information network. This approach to image exchange reduces the time spent sharing images across their selected network of providers.

Medicom is seeking further VA participation on their federated health information network and continues to work toward the nationwide goal of delivering better Veteran healthcare. It is important that the federal government, health networks, and organizations like Medicom stand firm in their commitment to serving the people in the Veteran community - a community that deserves the nation's collective best.

Required Disclosures

In compliance with CFR § 852.203-70, Medicom declares that statements made herein do not imply that the Department of Veterans Affairs approves or endorses the Contractor's products and services or considers the Contractor's products and services superior to other products and services.

Provided by:

Medicom Technologies, Inc. (Medicom) // Raleigh, NC & Phoenix, AZ

