PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th annual list of Military Friendly® Employers has been released on www.militaryfriendly.com and will be published in the December 2022 issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine.

Nation's Top Military Friendly® Employers Announced for 2023.

Amentum earned the #1 Military Friendly® Employer ranking in the largest company category.

"The value we place on military service is evident throughout our company and we are honored to have members of the military community on our team." said John Heller, CEO,at Amentum.

Combined Insurance earned top honors in the $1 billion to $5 billion dollar annual revenue category, while Premise Health was number one among middle-market firms. PrimCorp,LLC took top honors in the small to midsize firms and Blue Shield of California took the number one spot among nonprofit organizations.

The Home Depot and USAA have been rated as Military Friendly® Employers in all 20 years since the list started. ManTech, Travelers, CDW, AT&T, BNSF Railway, Cintas, Schneider, Southern Company, State Farm, Southwest Airlines, and J.B. Hunt, have been designated a Military Friendly® Employer in at least 16 of the 20 years.

"Being recognized with the Military Friendly® Employer Award highlights our commitment to a future where all people feel welcomed and appreciated. This acknowledgment confirms that we are heading in the right direction on our journey," said, Pete Hernandez, SVP ESG & Organizational Effectiveness, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Defense Contractors led the way, representing 11% of Military Friendly® designated employers. 2nd Business Services, Health and Pharmaceutical Services, and Information Technology made up 10% of the designated employers this year.

Geographically, Military Friendly® Employers identified Texas as their top hiring region for veterans with, California,Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio,Colorado, and New York rounding out the Top 10.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

