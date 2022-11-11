VenueLytics now a Choice Hotels Qualified Vendor (QV)

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VenueLytics, comprehensive guest experience & brand reputation platform in Hospitality is happy to announce that it is now a Choice Hotels Qualified Vendor (QV), providing its Back-of-House Suite to help Choice brand hotels manage back-of-house services (housekeeping, maintenance, tickets, inspections, lost & found, communications and more), its Ancillary Revenue solution and, Upsell capabilities, such as offering guests direct booking incentives, room upgrades and extended stay discounts. In addition, VenueLytics will provide cloud-based Brand Quality Audits enabling hotels to conduct their mandatory room and hotel audits in a faster, more transparent manner than current practices.

VenueLytics President & Co-Founder Baskar Manivannan states that "VenueLytics is thrilled to offer three of our key guest experience solutions to Choice brand hotels so that they are empowered to substantially improve back-of-house productivity of all staff, increase Total Revenue of Available Rooms (TRevPAR), and achieve real-time transparency & significant savings with self-service Brand Quality Audits that ensure continuous improvement of the brand's reputation."

VenueLytics provides these solutions supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technology. The Choice Hotels brands with access to license the VenueLytics platform through the QV program includes Quality Inn®, Comfort®, Econo Lodge®, Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Clarion®, Clarion Pointe®, Everhome Suites®™, MainStay Suites®, Rodeway Inn®, Sleep Inn®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, and WoodSpring Suites®.

With VenueLytics, Choice franchisees can quickly experience the benefits of greater back-of-house productivity, new ancillary revenue and multi-property transparency and management of more frequent, lower cost Brand Quality Audits.

ABOUT VENUELYTICS

VenueLytics is a comprehensive & scalable guest experience platform that includes AI-Driven Ancillary Revenue, Back-of-House & Quality Audit solutions that support hotels, casinos, resorts & travel industries across omni-channel communication. VenueLytics reduces costs by streamlining hotel operations and generates New Revenue with turnkey Upselling programs & best-in-class real-time Analytics & Dashboards. VenueLytics also supports reputation management with more transparent, faster, and more affordable Brand Quality Auditing. The company "leads with speed" at complex systems integrations of the most advanced technology, to offer the greatest value in the industry through platform consolidation, leveraging a modular structure that enables clients to grow seamlessly, at their own speed on one single unified platform.

