AXS Launches the AXS Brendan Wood TopGun Index ETF (TGN) as First-Ever ETF of "TopGun" Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today announced the launch of the AXS Brendan Wood TopGun Index ETF (TGN).

TGN seeks to track the Brendan Wood TopGun Index, which includes approximately 25 companies representing the top 2% of companies in the Brendan Wood Shareholder Conviction Universe of more than 1,200 potential investment targets. The index is built upon the ownership convictions of a panel of global investment professionals who collectively oversee more than $55 trillion in equity portfolios. These panelists contribute their stock-by-stock assessments to the index provider, Brendan Wood International, generated from up to 2,000 meetings during the year. Their insights deliver consensus around those companies labeled TopGun™ investment targets, and as the panelists' demand shifts among sectors, the index shifts accordingly.

"TGN has a simple but powerful focus: provide exposure to the best quality stocks in the highest demand sectors," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "We are excited to partner with Brendan Wood in bringing first-of-its-kind access for individuals to their world-renowned TopGun philosophy and methodology. While select institutions have benefited from Brendan Wood's TopGun access for decades, the TGN ETF offers those same investment attributes to the broader investing public."

"Since 1970, Brendan Wood International has independently researched and developed original ideas which enhance performance in the global capital markets. In seeking an entrepreneurial asset management firm to introduce the TopGun concept to the public market, we sought out a creative and disciplined investment manager who would exercise due diligence and approach the market with a game changer concept," said Brendan Wood, Chairman and CEO of Brendan Wood International. "AXS patiently subjected the TopGun™ concept to meticulous examination and concluded that its clients would benefit from an ETF dedicated to the TopGun Index. AXS is intent on challenging the status quo with unique investment ideas, and we are delighted to deliver the TopGun Index to the safe hands and client care of the AXS team."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative and sustainable investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

About Brendan Wood International

Brendan Wood International (BWI), formed in 1970, is a private partnership generating independent performance audits throughout the world. Relying on real time intelligence, the firm advises public companies, institutional and activist investors, investment banks and broker dealers on strategy, performance and recruitment of TopGun talent. The firm's partners have formally presented at 1000+ C level strategy meetings and corporate off sites in fifty cities. Brendan Wood founded the exclusive TopGun Club.

Important Risk Disclosures

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Equity Risk: The value of the equity securities held by the Fund may fall due to general market and economic conditions, perceptions regarding the industries in which the issuers of securities held by the Fund participate, or factors relating to specific companies in which the Fund invests. Sector Focus Risk: While the Fund's sector exposure is expected to vary over time based on the composition of the Index, it may invest a significant portion of its assets in one or more sectors and thus will be more susceptible to the risks affecting those sectors. Passive Investment Risk: The Fund is not actively managed and invests in securities included in or representative of the Index regardless of investment merit. The Fund generally will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets. Index Provider Risk: There is no assurance that Brendan Wood, the Fund's index provider, will compile or maintain the Index accurately. Tracking Error Risk: The performance of the Fund and the Index may differ from each other. For example, the Fund may not be fully invested in the securities of the Index at all times and may incur operating expenses and transaction costs not incurred by the Index.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the midpoint between the bid and ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETF. This and other important information about the ETF is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.axsinvestments.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS.

