BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

BrainStorm to request Type A meeting with FDA to facilitate NurOwn's advancement following receipt of a refusal to file letter regarding the company's new Biologics License Application
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provided a corporate update.
Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights
- BrainStorm intends to request a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the contents of a refusal to file letter issued by the FDA regarding the company's New Biologics License Application (BLA) for NurOwn for the treatment of ALS. As part of the Type A meeting, the company plans to discuss with the FDA a path to an FDA Advisory Committee meeting.
- Additional analyses from NurOwn's Phase 3 ALS trial that account for measurement limitations in the lower part of the Revised ALS Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R) were presented at the 21st Annual NEALS Meeting. These analyses add to the robust body of evidence supporting a clinically meaningful treatment effect with NurOwn in ALS, as two complementary post-hoc sensitivity analysis methods showed that, after controlling for the impact of the ALSFRS-R floor effect, participants treated with NurOwn had a higher rate of clinical response and less function lost across 28 weeks compared to placebo. The presentation was jointly delivered by Stacy Lindborg, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at BrainStorm and Merit Cudkowicz, MD, MSC, Chief of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, and Director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital.
- Biomarker analyses from NurOwn's Phase 3 ALS trial presented at the 5th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium confirmed the importance of accounting for ALSFRS-R floor effects when evaluating clinical endpoints. The new biomarker data presented indicate that NurOwn had similar biological effects on Phase 3 trial participants regardless of the level of disease progression at baseline, providing further evidence confirming NurOwn's multifaceted mechanism of action. Furthermore, biomarkers spanning the 3 key pathways of neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation and neuroprotection were identified by a pre-specified model linking the changes in biomarkers in participants treated with NurOwn to the clinical outcomes observed in the trial. The presentation was delivered by Dr. Stacy Lindborg, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Brainstorm.
- Full results from a single-arm, Phase 2 trial of NurOwn were published in the peer-reviewed Multiple Sclerosis Journal. The results demonstrate NurOwn's safety and provide preliminary evidence of efficacy in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). Treatment with NurOwn resulted in large, clinically meaningful improvements in some progressive MS patients, as defined by response criteria, across all endpoints measured. These observed improvements diverged from what was seen in matched patients with progressive MS from the Comprehensive Longitudinal Investigation of Multiple Sclerosis (CLIMB) registry. In addition, biomarker analyses confirmed NurOwn's proposed mechanism of action in progressive MS by showing consistent treatment effects in neuroinflammation and neuroprotection pathways.
- Biomarker data from the Phase 2 trial of NurOwn in progressive MS was presented at the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) by Jeffrey Cohen, MD, Hazel Prior Hostetler Endowed Chair and Professor of Neurology, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Director, Experimental Therapeutics, Mellen Center for MS Treatment and Research. The presented data provide important biological context for the trial's observed clinical outcomes, as they showed NurOwn treatment resulting in robust increases in neuroprotective biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Except share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Unaudited
Audited
U.S. $ in thousands
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,144
$
18,856
Short-term deposit (Note 4)
3,249
3,238
Other accounts receivable
58
86
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 5)
51
1,100
Total current assets
7,502
23,280
Long-Term Assets:
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
23
27
Operating lease right of use asset (Note 6)
4,726
4,781
Property and Equipment, Net
1,003
1,189
Total Long-Term Assets
5,752
5,997
Total assets
$
13,254
$
29,277
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payables
$
6,395
$
3,700
Accrued expenses
58
83
Operating lease liability (Note 6)
1,460
1,461
Other accounts payables
1,035
1,073
Total current liabilities
8,948
6,317
Long-Term Liabilities:
Operating lease liability (Note 6)
2,918
3,618
Total long-term liabilities
2,918
3,618
Total liabilities
$
11,866
$
9,935
Stockholders' Equity:
Stock capital: (Note 7)
12
12
Common Stock of $0.00005 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares September 30, 2022
Additional paid-in-capital
194,295
192,990
Treasury stocks
(116)
(116)
Accumulated deficit
(192,803)
(173,544)
Total stockholders' equity
1,388
19,342
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
13,254
$
29,277
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Except share data)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net (Note 8)
$
11,505
$
11,558
$
3,776
$
3,618
General and administrative
8,402
6,769
3,065
1,659
Operating loss
(19,907)
(18,327)
(6,841)
(5,277)
Financial expenses (income), net
(648)
(60)
17
59
Net loss
$
(19,259)
$
(18,267)
$
(6,858)
$
(5,336)
Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations
$
(0.53)
$
(0.51)
$
(0.19)
$
(0.15)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing
36,472,372
36,140,130
36,493,432
36,304,878
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
