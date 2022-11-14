CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind SolarEdge Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of SolarEdge stock between August 6, 2022 to October 19, 2022, both dates inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in SolarEdge, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against SolarEdge includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the designs of the power optimizers, inverters, and components thereof used to develop SolarEdge's products potentially originated with and were misappropriated from Ampt LLC ("Ampt"), a competitor in the renewable energy industry; (ii) Ampt made claims against the Company for misappropriating Ampt's patented technology, (iii) evidentiary support existed for the allegations that SolarEdge misappropriated certain patents relating to the design and development of the Company's power optimizers and inverters; (iv) as a result, SolarEdge faced a threat of regulatory and/or court action, which could prohibit the import, marketing, and sale of its power optimizers and inverters, including solar energy systems that contain such products; which in turn (v) seriously threatened SolarEdge's ability to monetize on their solar energy systems that contain the power optimizers and inverters in the United States and generate revenue; and (vi) certain revenues generated from the sale of power optimizers and inverters were potentially based on SolarEdge's unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of patented designs by Ampt.

DEADLINE: January 3, 2023

Aggrieved SolarEdge investors only have until January 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

