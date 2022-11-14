Fingerpaint Group Introduces Fingerpaint Market Access, a Consultancy Providing Integrated Solutions That Span the Full Product Life Cycle

The move reflects Fingerpaint Group's commitment to innovate its capabilities as clients' needs evolve.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group announced the rebranding of its market access solution, formerly known as 1798, to Fingerpaint Market Access, a highly integrated end-to-end consultancy offering strategy development through creative execution.

Fingerpaint Group (PRNewswire)

A leading healthcare solutions company, Fingerpaint Group partners with global pharmaceutical companies to develop and execute integrated marketing strategies, then measure and optimize those omnichannel efforts in every market. Its people-first culture attracts and retains the best and the brightest talent in the industry.

"The industry's expectations of market access consultancies have evolved—and so have ours. This relaunch is in line with Fingerpaint Group's relentless commitment to deliver optimized commercialization solutions that span the full product life cycle," said Brannon Cashion, President, Specialty Services at Fingerpaint Group, which includes Fingerpaint Market Access. "Ensuring access in all forms is critical in today's landscape, especially when you look at it through the lens of specialty products and personalized medicine."

Fingerpaint Market Access is built on a foundation of firsthand experience from seasoned experts who have been involved in more than 30 launches in just the past three years. With its very own design studio, Fingerpaint Market Access offers everything from tactical support to collateral material development.

"Fingerpaint Market Access is positioned to ensure strategies are not just created, but pulled through, which offers clients consistency and continuity," said Troy Hampton, Managing Director, Fingerpaint Market Access. "As part of Fingerpaint Group, Fingerpaint Market Access is able to tap into best-in-class integrated marketing solutions to coordinate a connected, end-to-end program."

About Fingerpaint Group

Results Measured in Humanity™.

We are an integrated collection of healthcare companies. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of marketing services including Fingerpaint, Fingerpaint Multicultural, and Engage; and specialty services including Fingerpaint Market Access, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, and Parsons Medical Communications. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.

