Iconic Traverse City Resort to Undergo $10 Million Hotel Renovation

ACME, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction has begun at northern Michigan's largest conference and convention center on the property's most extensive hotel renovation. Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is proud to announce a $10 million renovation of its original six-story Hotel. Work is expected to be finished in spring 2023, completing a four-year, $13 million renovation plan.

Junior Suite King Bed (PRNewswire)

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, northern Michigan's largest conference resort, embarks on $10 million hotel renovation.

"This renovation brings in new and updated amenities that our guests will benefit from," says Matthew Bryant, general manager. The renovation includes a total transformation of 242 guest rooms, two junior suites, four hospitality suites, and all corridors. Rooms will provide guests with exceptional comfort and quality and will be filled with convenient amenities. Interior finishes will provide rich textures, nature-inspired neutral palettes, softness, and inviting warmth.

"The Resort is a northern Michigan landmark, and the décor will reflect that," Bryant adds. "Guests will enjoy a balance of refined and rustic character with organic beauty, plus artwork that is rich in the history of the Resort's owners, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians."

As a premier destination for corporate meetings and events, the Resort has more than 550 guest rooms for groups looking to meet in our 86,500 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. "This hotel renovation comes off the completion of our three-year, $3 million total meeting space renovation," says Katie Leonard, director of sales. "We listened to our group and leisure guests about what amenities they'd like to see in the hotel rooms." Each room will include 55" smart TVs, a mini-refrigerator, convenient power units with USB plug-ins, updated bathroom vanities, and a tile shower.

The Resort's original Hotel opened in 1980. This $10 million renovation will be the most extensive to date. The Resort has partnered with Traverse City construction companies, with Bouma Corporation leading the project. Interior Design work is being done by Fuller Design from Grand Rapids.

About Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

Nestled among the freshwater beaches and hardwood forests of Traverse City, MI, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is miles away from ordinary. Featuring nearly 600 guest rooms and 86,500 square feet of meeting space, the 900-acre property is one of Michigan's premier resort destinations. The Resort is also home to three championship golf courses, a full-service spa, and Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner Aerie Restaurant & Lounge. Visit grandtraverseresort.com to learn more.

GTRS logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, LLC