Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Braces for Excess of Lawsuit Funding Applications due to Increased Inflationary Costs

Average cost of food, travel, and gas is up; clients are looking for Thanksgiving cash to help pay for holidays

CEDAR GROVE, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced that they are preparing for an influx of lawsuit loan applications during the fall. With changing weather and increased Thanksgiving travel, roadway accidents usually rise this time of year. Coupled with inflated fuel and goods expenses, Legal-Bay is already seeing a larger number of motor vehicle accident plaintiffs filing for presettlement funding in order to help with the financial crunch.

Gas companies have been gouging customers at the pumps while greedy corporations continue to raise prices on everything from clothing to food. With cost of living prices drastically inflated in recent months, Legal-Bay is prepared for plaintiffs to utilize law suit loans as a way to pay for the upcoming holiday season.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "With the country facing unprecedented gas prices and inflation, people are realizing how much more Thanksgiving will cost them this year. We have already been receiving calls from people saying they didn't know our services existed, but are grateful to have found us, as this will be a way to get extra money to go see family and put a turkey on the table."

Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit funding companies for quick cash advances involving motor vehicle accidents, and their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry with 24-hour approval on car accidents, slip and falls, and all personal injury cases.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

