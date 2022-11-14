Pretium Expands Global Business Development Team with Hiring of Rune Sanbeck as Managing Director in London Office

Seasoned Executive to Lead Pretium's European Fundraising Efforts, Business Development Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management, today announced that Rune Sanbeck has joined the firm as Managing Director, Business Development. In this role, Mr. Sanbeck will lead fundraising, client support, and business development strategy for Europe-based allocators and institutional investors, primarily supporting Pretium's real estate and private credit offerings.

Mr. Sanbeck brings over 20 years of experience and deep expertise identifying, implementing, and executing long-term growth strategies to expand institutional relationships and distribution efforts, with significant experience across private, public, and real asset classes. Most recently, Mr. Sanbeck served as Managing Director and Head of International Business at AIG First Principles. Prior to AIG, Mr. Sanbeck served as Head of EMEA, CEO of Nuveen UK, and Director of Nuveen Europe Asset Management. He has also held senior roles with BlackRock/BGI, Danske Capital, and Dimensional Fund Advisors.

"As we continue to build our diversified investment platform, we view Europe as a long-term strategic priority and are committed to ensuring we have the most talented and driven team in the industry," said Don Mullen, CEO and Founder of Pretium. "Rune's multifaceted business experience and global connections will strengthen our presence in Europe, and we are excited to welcome him to our team."

"Rune's extensive fundraising experience and growth-oriented track record are a natural fit for Pretium and our London-based business development team," said Jennifer Strickland, Senior Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Pretium. "Rune has a deep network of relationships, an intimate understanding of the European institutional investment landscape, and a seasoned business acumen that we believe will enhance our capabilities to support new and existing clients."

"Joining Pretium is an incredible opportunity to be part of one of the strongest and most innovative teams in the industry," Mr. Sanbeck said. "I look forward to working alongside Eugenie Dadachpour in London and with colleagues around the world to support and expand Pretium's network of institutional clients, while executing on long-term fundraising objectives for real estate and private credit."

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $50 billion of assets and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

