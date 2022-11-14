Starco Brands Expands Whipshots Product Line with Limited Edition Peppermint Flavor

New Peppermint Whipshots is the first limited-edition flavor release since launch

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands today announced that WhipshotsTM, the innovative vodka-infused whipped cream, is introducing a new Peppermint flavor to its portfolio. Joining vanilla, mocha, and caramel, this new limited-edition flavor will continue to add a playful shot of sophistication, indulgence and luxury to any drink, dessert or party just in time for the holiday season.

Whipshots, launched last December in partnership with global artist and icon Cardi B, recently surpassed one million cans sold in under one year of retail availability, exceeding all internal projections. With a festive design that's guaranteed to make spirits bright this season, the new peppermint flavor will continue to showcase versatility and celebration to an otherwise stagnant market.

"With the holidays right around the corner, we are thrilled to release the new peppermint flavor just in time for consumers to enjoy with their family and friends," says David Dreyer, CMO of Starco Brands. "As the demand for Whipshots has exceeded all expectations, we look forward to new flavor innovation throughout the year that will continue to disrupt the spirits industry one whip at a time."

A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and is a luxurious addition to any cocktail, dessert or party. Whipshots will be available in select national retail locations, as well as online nationwide on whipshots.com, via fulfillment partner Spirits Network, beginning mid-November. Peppermint Whipshots will be available for purchase for a limited time only.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About WhipshotsTM

Developed by Starco Brands, WhipshotsTM is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. WhipshotsTM is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow WhipshotsTM @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, bringing the fun back to a stagnant alcohol category with the only alcohol-infused whipped cream in the market; Breathe, the first-ever air-powered aerosol cleaning line that meets the Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice criteria; and Winona Popcorn Spray, bringing home the movie-going experience with the first indulgent theater-popcorn taste powered by air. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas and commercial manufacturing facilities spanning 10 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange, so retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

