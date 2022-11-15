GUELPH, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Biorem's complete third quarter financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Biorem Reports Third Quarter Results & Increases in Revenues and Earnings (CNW Group/Biorem Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Biorem's revenues for the third quarter were $7.3 million a 17% increase over the previous quarter and 60 % higher than the $4.6 million of revenues reported in the same quarter in 2021. Year to date revenues totalled $17.9 million, a 32% increase over the $13.6 million reported for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in revenues for the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year is largely due to the Company's larger order backlog at the beginning of the year and due to customer construction schedules.

Gross profit for the quarter was $2.5 million or 34.4% of revenue compared to $1.1 million of gross profit representing 24.8 % of revenue recorded during the third quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses (net of other income) for the quarter were $1,414,000 against $1,282,000 in the same period the prior year. The increase in operating expenses in 2022 was primarily due to increased variable selling costs related to the increased revenues in the period.

Ebitda for the quarter increased to $1,179,000 compared to a negative ebitda of $68,000 in the third quarter of 2021. Total ebitda for the first nine months totaled $1,556,000.

Net earnings for the quarter were $761,000, with year to date earnings of $825,000 compared to a net loss of $287,000 for the first nine months of 2021.

"Several of our growth initiatives continue to gain traction in our domestic and international markets," said Derek S. Webb, President and CEO. "We have focused on expanding our service offerings and introducing Dry Scrubbers to several regional markets with the results already having a positive impact on our revenue and profitability numbers in this quarter."

"In addition to working on the sales initiatives, considerable effort has been committed to increasing the resilience and diversity of our supply chain to ensure that we can mitigate the impacts of inflationary pressures and ongoing logistics disruptions and delays. The results from these efforts have been dramatic and are reflected in our on time delivery for projects and increasing profit margins."

"With strong bidding activity, record bookings and backlog, the organization continues to enjoy positive visibility for the next twelve to fifteen months and is preparing to expand the territories for introduction of our newest products and services."

Cash on hand at September 30, 2022 decreased to $3.6 million largely due to cash used to fund non-cash working capital. Earnings from operating activities during the quarter generated $1,131,000 of cash which was offset by $2,823,000 of cash used to fund increases in non-cash working capital items.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1,800 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

