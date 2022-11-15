Emma reports quarterly revenues of $212 million, the best in company history

Q3 revenues increased by 44% compared to the same period in 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma — The Sleep Company continued its meteoric rise in Q3 and recorded its best quarter ever, with revenues of $212 million — a 44% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. The world's leading D2C sleep brand reported year-to-date revenues of $599 million, which represents a growth rate of 36% compared to the first three quarters of 2021. Based on these results, Emma is forecasting annual revenues of over $800 million in 2022, which will be the company's fifth consecutive financial year of profitability and growth.

Speaking at Web Summit in Lisbon, Emma's CEO & Co-Founder, Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, said: "The third quarter was even better than we expected — our best ever — and the full year revenue forecast is extremely encouraging. Despite the challenging economic climate, where volume in our sector has fallen by around 30% and high-profile brands have filed for bankruptcy, we continue to counter-cycle, break records, expand our portfolio, and refine our business model."

Revenue growth of more than 50% reported in 13 markets, including five in Asia

Active in more than 30 markets, Emma continued to grow exponentially around the globe in Q3, with more than a dozen countries recording revenue growth of over 50%. In Europe, this was the case in Austria, the Netherlands, Italy and Sweden. In the Americas, four markets grew their revenues by more than 50%: Mexico, Canada, Chile and Colombia. Asia was a particularly bright spot for Emma, with China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines all reporting revenue growth of more than 50%.

"It is exciting to see that we are not only growing in the regions where we have recently expanded, but also in the markets where we have been from the beginning," said Manuel Mueller, CEO and Co-Founder of Emma — The Sleep Company. "It reflects our commitment to innovation and the expansion of our product portfolio, enabling us to stay relevant and to respond to the needs of each market," added Mueller.

