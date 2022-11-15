Fasoo named in the Gartner® EDRM, Your Key to Unstructured Data Protection Through Encryption report

Gartner continues its industry coverage of Enterprise Digital Rights Management (Enterprise DRM) and names Fasoo among its list of solution vendors.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise DRM combines identity access, file encryption, and granular in-use controls. Gartner states "Enterprise digital rights management offers persistent data-centric defense, solving security and compliance challenges with clear goals and governance."

Fasoo Enterprise DRM offers a persistent data-centric defense that solves security and compliance challenges.

In Gartner's latest report, "EDRM, Your Key to Unstructured Data Protection Through Encryption" it states. "Security and risk management technical professionals should follow this EDRM framework when building use cases to design, implement and operate."

"Fasoo pioneered Enterprise DRM technology and has been a market leader for over 20 years," stated John Herring, President, and CEO. "We've made it enterprise ready working with over 2,000 customers and millions of users, and we always find Gartner's insights and recommendations consistent with our approach."

Enterprise DRM continues to gain broad market acceptance as sensitive unstructured data grows exponentially and is shared internally and with third parties. Enterprise DRM data-in-use controls and encryption uniquely protect against Insider Threats and exposure of sensitive data if exfiltrated.

"Enterprise DRM closes the gaps in traditional data loss prevention and user analytics approaches with strong controls and protection necessary to meet today's hybrid workplace challenges," Herring said. "As a core capability of Fasoo's Zero Trust Data Security Platform, enterprises achieve life-cycle control over their sensitive data spanning discovery, classification, advanced protection and traceability."

Gartner, EDRM, Your Key to Unstructured Data Protection Through Encryption, Mac Howell, 19 October 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

