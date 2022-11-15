PARTNER WITH MULHOLLAND DISTILLING

NOW LIVE: Mulholland Distilling Equity Crowdfunding Campaign is live on StartEngine!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mulholland Distilling announces the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise on StartEngine.com. Mulholland was founded in 2017 by Actor Walton Goggins - and cinematographer Matthew Alper – the two joined in a partnership to create a super-premium, high-quality portfolio of award-winning spirits. What began as the Spirit of Los Angeles™ has since grown into a national brand distributed in 9 states with direct shipping to 27 states.

Join Walton Goggins & Matthew Alper and invest in Mulholland Distilling

The Spirit of Mulholland's raise is to share our success with those who believe in us. To give our friends and supporters the opportunity to join the Mulholland Family and become a partner in Walton's and Matthew's dream.

"We are truly excited about offering our true believers partial ownership in our company and to give them the opportunity to grow with us" says Alper – "So no matter who you are or where you are, we hope you'll let Mulholland's Spirits raise yours. Cheers!"

We invite you to learn more about our campaign by clicking HERE. You'll find more information on our business and growth plan, financials, investor benefits, and a lot more.

Founded by longtime friends, actor Walton Goggins and cinematographer Matthew Alper, Mulholland Distilling is a portfolio of Silver Medal 100P American Whiskey, Double-Gold Medal New World Gin and Silver Medal Gluten-Free Vodka. Mulholland began as the Spirit of LA and continue to inspire community and connection wherever we are.

