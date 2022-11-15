quip Announces Launch of its First-Ever Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

The electric toothbrush loved by over 10 million people, is now rechargeable.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, quip , the modern oral health company, announces the launch of its latest innovation, its first-ever Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush , an industry-disrupting toothbrush that will stay charged for up to three months1. The new product features the same sleek design consumers love and expect from quip, an American Dental Association (ADA) accepted replaceable brush head plus timed sonic bristle vibrations and optional smart features that help guide and reward better brushing habits.

With the new quip Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush , charging is a snap! Users simply snap the magnetic charging contact to the base of the brush to recharge and only have to do so as little as four times a year* due to the category busting battery life.

quip has sold over 10 million electric toothbrushes to date and millions of other innovative oral care products, proving it understands the needs and desires of the modern oral care market. With over 25,000 5-star reviews, a 4.8 app store rating, and 11 ADA accepted products, this latest innovation is joining a star-studded lineup of oral care products.

"The best toothbrush for you, is the one you actually enjoy using morning and night, so personal preferences are a critical factor when choosing the right brush. We put the consumer at the heart of our product development process and heard that recharging a toothbrush was a strong preference for many, but not at the cost of a big bulky brush and counter cluttering charging stand," says Simon Enever, Co-Founder and CEO of quip. "The quip Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush was designed with this insight in mind, combining rechargeability with the sleek simplicity of quip, and we're excited to give users more options that deliver on our mission of providing simple, affordable and enjoyable oral care experiences."

quip Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Features & Functionality

Long-lasting charge : One magnetic charge lasts up to three months*; users can check the battery's charge level on the quip app 2 .

American Dental Association (ADA) accepted brush head: Replaceable brush head helps remove plaque and prevent and reduce gingivitis.

A convenient sustainable subscription plan: Replace just the brush head, reuse 85% of the brush. quip makes it easy for consumers to replace brush heads ($5) every three months, as recommended by the ADA, through an auto-delivery subscription.

Built-in features for better brushing habits: quip helps you brush better with sensitive sonic vibrations and a 2-minute timer with 30-second guiding pulses.

Track brushing, get coaching: Brushing can be tracked with the free quip app, while Smart Brushes automatically track and provide tailored feedback on technique through Bluetooth ®3 .

Earn points, redeem rewards: Earn points for good brushing habits and achievements and redeem rewards like free brush heads, products, gift cards and more.

Multi-use travel cover: Features bristle protection on the go and mounts to mirrors to save counter space.

Available in five shades and two materials to match your style: Midnight Blue Plastic, Ocean Blue Plastic, Sky Blue Plastic, All-Pink Metal, All-Black Metal.

The quip Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is available now at getquip.com/recharge starting at $39.99. For the latest from quip visit @quip or getquip.com .

About quip

quip is a modern oral health company launched in 2015 that provides thoughtfully designed personal oral care products and professional dental care services through a digital platform that makes maintaining good oral care health more simple, accessible, and enjoyable. quip's current personal care offerings include the American Dental Association accepted (ADA seal) adult and kid electric toothbrushes, smart brushes, refillable floss pick and string, refillable mouthwash and gum as well as its newest product, the water flosser. All products are designed to drive good oral care habits, while keeping products fresh and effective with a quarterly refill delivery service. quip's professional platform which currently includes quip Teledentistry and quip Aligners, is part of quip's vision to connect personal care, oral health monitoring and professional care in one end-to-end digital oral care companion app that helps manage all your oral care needs, while guiding and incentivizing good oral care habits. Since launch, quip has sold more than 50 million products with millions of those users enrolled in a subscription plan that keeps brush heads and other refills replaced on the recommended quarterly schedule for maximum effectiveness. quip was co-founded by Simon Enever and Bill May. Learn more at getquip.com .























1 *When used two minutes, twice a day. 2 Applicable to Smart brushes only. 3 Automatic tracking available with select brushes. Terms and conditions apply.

