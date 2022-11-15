Text Request Unveils 2023 State of Business Texting Report

Based on survey responses, the report explores the increasing popularity of B2C texting among consumers, highlights business use cases, and suggests growth opportunities.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 70 percent of people say texting is the fastest way to reach them. That's just one of the many findings in the 2023 State of Business Texting Report published today by Text Request , the industry-leading business messaging platform. The report, anchored in more than a thousand survey responses, details what consumers want when it comes to business texting, how businesses are currently leveraging SMS technology to communicate with audiences, and where the most business texting opportunities exist.

"One of the keys to more than doubling our revenue this year has been our proactive approach to understanding how businesses and consumers use texting technology," said Text Request CEO, Brian Elrod. "This report is an important piece of that because it gives us a clear view of what's happening in the industry and where we should direct our business customers so they achieve the most success possible."

Significant findings in the 2023 State of Business Texting Report :

68 percent of people read every text they get, even spam

90 percent of people want to text with businesses

Though roughly 70 percent of consumers say they want to text about payments and billing options, only 30 percent of organizations are utilizing texting for such purposes

77 percent of consumers want to text for customer service

42 percent of those not currently texting in their organizations are actively working to implement or planning to implement it soon

"One of the major things we're seeing," said Text Request VP of Marketing, Kenneth Burke, who led the survey and analysis, "is that commerce is increasingly conversational. Customers want to text with businesses for sales inquiries and paying their bills, even for promotions and other marketing messages. If I had to give businesses one tip to drastically increase their profits in 2023, it's this: text for sales and payments."

To view the complete report, go to: https://www.textrequest.com/ebooks/state-of-business-texting-2023

For more information, visit textrequest.com .

About Text Request

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We've crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com .

