Uber and Capital One Partner to Offer New Rewards for Savor and Quicksilver Cardholders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Capital One (NYSE: COF) announced a new partnership to bring savings and benefits to select cardholders across the United States.

Starting today, Savor, SavorOne, SavorOne Student, and Quicksilver Student cardholders automatically earn 10% cash back on purchases with Uber when they use their card, and they get up to 24 months of complimentary Uber One membership, valued at $9.99/month. Quicksilver, QuicksilverOne, and Quicksilver Secured cardholders get up to 6 months of complimentary Uber One membership, valued at $9.99/month.

"Across Savor and Quicksilver cards, our new Uber partnership stands out by making it easy to earn unlimited, meaningful rewards, without confusing caps or restrictions," said Monica Weaver, Head of Branded Card Partnerships & Experiences at Capital One. "Our cards keep getting better, including our no-fee cards. Whether folks plan to go out or dine in, we're working with Uber to make the decision easier and more rewarding. "

Uber One membership unlocks $0 Delivery Fee on eligible food, groceries, and other Uber Eats orders. Uber One members can also save up to 10% on eligible Uber Eats orders, 5% on eligible rides with Uber, and access member-only perks and promotions. Cardholders can enroll in these benefits all from the Uber or Uber Eats app, or on the Uber One website . They must select their eligible Capital One card as the form of payment to receive a monthly statement credit for their Uber One membership. These benefits will be available through November 14, 2024.

"We're proud to be working with Capital One to provide new, more valuable ways for cardmembers to go anywhere and get anything," says Coley Czarnecki, Director of Global Membership Marketing at Uber. "Uber One membership brings the best of Uber and Uber Eats to consumers across the U.S., whether that means saving on deliveries from hundreds of thousands of merchants across the country or booking a ride."

Since launching its first membership program in 2019, Uber members have grown to more than 10 million. Beyond savings, Uber One brings members-only upgrades including top-rated drivers on rides, premium support, and $5 credit if our Latest Arrival estimate (shown after the order is placed) on an order is off. On average, Uber One members have saved $25/month across Uber's mobility and delivery services. Capital One cardmembers that activate their membership will have access to hundreds of thousands of participating merchants and restaurants including Chili's, Wingstop, Walgreens, and Starbucks and regional student favorites like Whataburger, Portillo's and more.

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $317.2 billion in deposits and $444.2 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

