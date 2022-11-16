Cybellum and Jingwei HiRain Announce New Partnership to Ensure the Cybersecurity of Embedded Systems

Agreement will enable Jingwei HiRain to ensure cybersecurity across the automotive supply chain

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, provider of the Product Security Platform for connected product and device manufacturers and Jingwei HiRain, advanced supplier of automotive electronic systems, announced today a new partnership to meet the challenges of cybersecurity across the automotive supply chain. This will help Jingwei HiRain to provide a critical product security solution for their customers.

Cybellum's product security platform continuously monitors for vulnerabilities, informing cybersecurity teams of any newly uncovered threats. Recognizing the market need, and in line with Jingwei HiRain's mission to continuously develop and provide new solutions to enhance their customers' processes and success, with Cybellum, customers can strengthen their cybersecurity posture without impacting operations by automatically uncovering and managing risk and vulnerabilities in their embedded software components.

"The wide adoption of open-source libraries and integration of components from multiple suppliers brings both high efficacy and high risks to our customers," said Mr. Chen Yilin, BU Head of Jingwei HiRain. "With Cybellum's product security platform we can automatically scan the vulnerabilities lurking in the software. Cybellum provides an innovative and unique approach to meet the challenges of embedded software quality and ensure state-of-the-art cyber security throughout the automotive supply chain."

"Supply chains are faced with growing and more complicated cybersecurity challenges, and we are dedicated to giving product security teams powerful tools that will help them solve them." said Mr. Eddie Lazebnik, VP Channel Sales at Cybellum. "Jingwei HiRain is a well-respected provider of products and engineering to the automotive industry that values the importance of safeguarding their customers and their supply chain. We look forward to working closely with Jingwei HiRain to help their customers improve their cybersecurity risk posture with automated vulnerability monitoring and management inherent in our Product Security Platform."

Jingwei HiRain's core operating areas are spread across three business sectors: automotive electronics including intelligent driving and telematics, R & D services and overall solutions for high-level intelligent driving. Through years of technology accumulation, Jingwei HiRain, as a supplier, has offered products to General Motors, Ford, Jaguar-Land Rover, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile, SAIC, Dongfeng, BAIC, GAC, Geely, and Jiangling Motors.

About HiRain

Founded in 2003, HiRain focuses on providing customers in the fields of automobile and unmanned transportation with electronic products, R&D services and overall solutions for high-level intelligent driving. Headquartered in Beijing, HiRain has established modern production plants in Tianjin and Nantong, forming a perfect R&D, production, marketing and service system. Based on the concept of "value innovation and serve customers", the company adheres to the strategies of "professional focus", "technology leadership" and "platform development", and is committed to becoming a world-class comprehensive electronic system technology service provider, a full stack solution supplier for intelligent networked vehicles and a leader in high-level intelligent driving MaaS solutions. For more information, visit http://www.hirain.com

About Cybellum

Cybellum enables device manufacturers to keep the products they build secure and compliant. Industry leaders use Cybellum's Product Security platform to execute and manage all aspects of their product security operation, across teams, product lines, and business units. From SBOMs to Vulnerability Management, Compliance Validation, and Incident Response, teams can ensure their product portfolio stays secure in the long run. Powered by Cyber Digital Twins™ technology -- a live digital replica of every software component inside your devices – Cybellum allows product security teams to manage cyber risk continuously, whatever new threat arises. From living SBOMs to automated vulnerability management and continuous monitoring, teams can ensure their product portfolio is secure from design to post-production and beyond. To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

