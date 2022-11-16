General Motors awarded Canadian American Business Council 2022 Corporate Leadership Award

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian American Business Council (CABC) is pleased to award its prestigious Corporate Leadership Award to General Motors for its contributions to sustainability, job creation and innovation.

Omar Vargas, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, GM accepted the award on behalf of the organization at the CABC's 28th Annual State of the Relationship. GM was recognized for its dramatic transformation in pursuit of an all-electric future to help achieve a world with zero emissions.

"Every year, the CABC recognizes businesses whose contributions shape our societies for the better," said Maryscott Greenwood, CEO, CABC. "This year we are proud to recognize GM with our Corporate Leadership Award for their commitment to transition to an all-electric future which includes their investments in the US and Canada to create a more sustainable EV ecosystem. The United States and Canada's economies are actively pursuing a goal of net-zero emissions and GM's innovations can help achieve that objective on both sides of the border."

No sector of North America's economy is more integrated than the automotive industry. With Canada and the US's targets of zero-emissions by 2035, GM is an example of how bilateral business partnerships can help achieve common goals that help both countries while also helping reduce emissions and achieve emission reductions on a global scale.

"Thank you to the Canadian American Business Council for the wonderful recognition that is the Corporate Leadership award," said Mary Barra, CEO, GM. "General Motors is committed to an all-electric future, and we are making rapid progress to reach our zero-emission goal. This transformation requires the cooperation of governments, businesses, and communities on both sides of the border to ensure a sustainable future."

Throughout 2022, GM has achieved several steps in its strategy to lead the all-electric future including opening its first fully dedicated EV assembly plant in Michigan, launching the production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ, and reopening its Oshawa plant which through smart hiring became the first major plant in North America with women representing 50% of its workers.

"On behalf of GM's colleagues in the US and Canada, I am honoured to accept the CABC's Corporate Leadership Award," said Omar Vargas. "In Canada and the US, GM's EV future is happening fast with the goal of producing more than one million electric vehicles annually by 2025. This wouldn't be possible without bilateral cooperation which will shape a more sustainable economy."

The CABC is honoured to award GM the 2022 Corporate Leadership Award and looking forward to seeing what GM accomplishes next year.

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Canadian American Business Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada and the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion.

View original content:

SOURCE Canadian American Business Council