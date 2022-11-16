InventHelp Inventor Develops New Feminine Hygiene Product (BEC 227)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a feminine hygiene product to increase protection against leaks, particularly while lying on the back," said an inventor, from Bedford, Mass., "so I invented the STAIN GUARD. My design would help to prevent uncomfortable and embarrassing mishaps during the menstrual cycle."

The invention protects against leakage during the menstrual cycle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional feminine hygiene products. As a result, it increases comfort, protection and peace of mind and it helps to prevent stains to bedding, clothing, etc. The invention features a discreet and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women of menstrual age. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

