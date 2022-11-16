PreludeDx™ Announces Latest Data on DCISionRT® in Multiple Presentations at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today that data will be presented in four separate poster presentations at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), to be held on December 6 – 10, 2022 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. Presentations will include a spotlight poster on DCISionRT and its identification of a low-risk group of DCIS patients with no benefit from adjuvant radiation, a poster addressing the role of DCISionRT in treatment implications for HER2(+) patients, and two separate presentations on the latest data in the Predict Registry studies from both the U.S. and Australia.

"We are pleased with how broadly our DCISionRT biosignature is being utilized and are excited to present this latest data at the prestigious SABCS," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "We remain committed to continual improvement of personalized medicine for early-stage breast cancer patients and their clinicians."

Spotlight Poster Presentation

Title: 7-gene Predictive Biosignature Improves Risk Stratification for Breast Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Patients Compared to Clinicopathologic Criteria, Identifying a Low-Risk Group Not Clinically Benefiting from Adjuvant Radiotherapy

Lead Author: Rachel Rabinovitch, MD, FASTRO, Professor, Radiation Oncology, Date: Thursday, December 8, 5:00 PM CT

Additional PreludeDx SABCS Posters to Be Presented

Title: Characterization of Recurrence Risk After Lumpectomy and Radiotherapy in HER2-positive ductal carcinoma in situ of the breast, using 7-gene predictive biosignature: Implications for the NSABP-B43 Trial Results

Presenter: Frank Vicini, MD, Radiation Oncologist at GenesisCare, member of NRG Oncology

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 5:00 PM CT

Title: Changes in Treatment Recommendation for Patients with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Using a 7-gene Predictive Biosignature: Analysis of the PREDICT Study

Presenter: Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, ASCO Presenter and Breast Surgical Oncologist Director, Nashville Breast Center; Associate Professor, University of Tennessee; and Managing Partner TME

Date: Thursday, December 8, 7:00 AM CT

Title: The PREDICT Registry Australia: A Prospective Registry to Evaluate the Clinical Utility of a 7-gene Predictive Biosignature on Treatment Decisions in Patients with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Presenter: Yvonne Zissiadis Jr, MBBS, Radiation Oncologist, GenesisCare, Perth, Australia

Date: Thursday, December 8, 5:00 PM CT

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, DecisionTree, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact Investor Contact Cory Dunn Andrew Wade 760.705.7464 949.600.8925 cdunn@preludedx.com awade@preludedx.com

View original content:

SOURCE PreludeDx