ADS Foundation Donates to the Florida Disaster Fund in Support of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole Recovery in the State

HILLIARD, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries and the largest plastic recycler in North America, today announced the ADS Foundation donated $25,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund to help in the recovery from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The ADS Foundation is the charitable arm of ADS with a vision to lead the way for organizations and communities in preserving clean water, promoting recycling and advancing quality of life.

ADS is heavily invested in protecting Florida's watersheds and water resources, supporting communities across the state and assisting those most impacted by recent hurricanes there. Hurricane Ian had a devastating impact on so many Florida communities, and followed so closely by Hurricane Nicole with additional unprecedented coastal destruction and continued flooding across the state, it's imperative that resources are immediately available for recovery.

"Florida is home to so many of our people, and is a critical place for watershed protections ¾ it is vital that these communities quickly recover and rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, and we are proud to contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund to support this effort," said Kevin Talley, president of the ADS Foundation. "The ADS Foundation is making both immediate and long-term investments in communities and environmental efforts that protect communities, infrastructure and our most precious resource: water. Donations like this are one way we can rapidly respond to environmental disasters in the U.S."

The Florida Disaster Fund is the state of Florida's official private fund established to assist the state's communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other nongovernmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. According to the fund, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian all administrative and credit card fees were waived so that 100% of every donation will be used to help Floridians recover.

The Florida Disaster Fund distributes funds to organizations that serve individuals within their communities with disaster response and recovery.

ADS manufactures plastic drainage pipe and stormwater solutions that capture, convey, store and treat our most precious resource: water. As the largest plastics recycler in North America, ADS recycles over 600 million pounds of plastic a year, diverting waste from landfills and turning recycled consumer and industrial products into innovative water-management solutions.

In addition to the donation, ADS and its employees, distributor and contractor partners, and the engineering community in Florida are working with local communities to ensure stormwater systems and other water management infrastructure, damaged by these hurricanes, are repaired and improved to continue to protect these areas from the devastating effects of hurricanes and flooding in the region.

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and on-site septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 37 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

