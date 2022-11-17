Cambia Health Foundation Announces Tenth Year of Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program and Call for Applications

Investing in the development of emerging leaders to better meet the needs of people living with serious illness and their families

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Foundation has opened the 2023 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program call for applications, which will be the tenth and final cohort within the original program commitment of investing in up to 12 scholars per year for 10 years. The Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program is designed to identify, cultivate and advance the next generation of palliative care leaders.

As part of the leadership development program, each Sojourns Scholar receives $180,000 in funding ($90,000/year over a two-year period) to conduct an innovative and impactful clinical, policy, education, or systems change project in the field of palliative care. Each Scholar also receives individual mentorship and support to implement a leadership development plan designed to support their growth as a national leader. In addition, all Sojourns Scholars participate in a collaborative learning community that fosters relationships among Scholars to sustain and challenge them. Emerging palliative care leaders throughout the country, across all disciplines and practice settings, are encouraged to apply.

Since the program's inception in 2014, the Foundation Board has approved more than $17.2 million in funding to 96 emerging leaders nationwide. Each grantee is committed to improving the quality of life of people and families facing serious illness by seeing the whole person, providing relief from symptoms and stress based on the needs of the patient, not their prognosis.

"Through the first nine years of the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program, we have witnessed incredible growth and impact within and among the Scholar Community," said Peggy Maguire, president and board chair of Cambia Health Foundation. "Our goal in supporting these emerging leaders is to improve palliative care access, awareness and quality so that every person facing serious illness has the opportunity to benefit from personalized, whole-person care that is right for them."

Interested individuals must submit a Letter of Intent by February 27, 2023. After review, a select group of applicants will be invited to submit full grant applications. More information, including details about eligibility, visit the Foundation website on the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program page.

About Cambia Health Foundation

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to transforming the way people experience health care. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded over $110 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. We purposefully invest in ideas that make the health care journey more person-focused and economically sustainable from birth to natural completion of life.

