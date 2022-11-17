DISH Fights Inflation Head-on with 3-Year TV Price Guarantee

A pay-TV industry first, DISH pledges bill stability and inflation relief with its 3-Year TV Price Guarantee

DISH ranked #1 in customer satisfaction nationally for 5 consecutive years by J.D. Power

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranked #1 by J.D. Power for five consecutive years, DISH unveiled today its 3-Year TV Price Guarantee. This industry-leading promotion provides new customers protected pricing for three years. A first-of-its-kind offer, the 3-Year TV Price Guarantee includes America's Top packages starting at $79.99 per month, delivering inflation-free entertainment with no annual TV price increases for the life of the guarantee.

As inflation continues its 40-year high,¹ Americans are keeping an eye on their finances. Groceries, utilities and housing costs are all rising.² To deliver stability, DISH is introducing its new 3-Year TV Price Guarantee to help alleviate the stress and pressure of inflation. By locking in a TV price, DISH's 3-Year TV Price Guarantee eliminates the financial guessing game currently offered by competitor pay-TV and content providers.

"Consumers today are facing real challenges when it comes to managing their finances," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "We're proud to announce stability for DISH customers with a 3-Year TV Price Guarantee that enables households to easily budget their entertainment costs through 2025 and beyond."

The 3-Year TV Price Guarantee only requires a 2-year commitment and pairs seamlessly with the innovative Hopper Plus entertainment system.

Powered by Android TV™, Hopper Plus customers find everything they love—including their favorite streaming apps—all in one place. With the Hopper Plus, users have access to Google Play, including 10,000+ apps, spanning games, video streaming and music. The simple design and innovative functionality of the Hopper Plus makes accessing movies and shows faster than ever. Users can now watch all of their entertainment in one place without switching inputs or remotes.

"TV entertainment should be effortless. We're proud that time and time again we've had our customers' backs," said Neylon. "Alongside our 3-Year TV Price Guarantee, DISH customers deserve the best viewing experience in the industry and our next-generation Hopper Plus and award-winning Hopper whole-home DVR system, Chromecast built-in™, and DISH Voice Remote with Google Assistant make TV simpler."

Customers interested in learning more about the DISH 3-Year TV Price Guarantee can visit dish.com.

About DISH TV

Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Known for its best-in-class stability, service and technology, DISH TV simplifies the TV entertainment experience. The 2022 launch of the bold, cutting-edge Hopper Plus™ and Joey 4 devices augment the award-winning Hopper whole-home DVR system family's industry-best experience, delivering up to 2,000 hours of DVR recordings, enhanced search capability, over 60,000 free On Demand titles, and AutoHop®, which allows customers to skip commercials on select recordings. Users can also watch all their live and recorded TV shows anywhere in the US with the DISH Anywhere app. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

