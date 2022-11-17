Douglas Elliman Is Going to Washington

Premier real estate firm taps Ruth Boyer O'Dea and Evan Lacopo to open first Washington, D.C.-area offices later this year

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced plans to open three locations in Washington, D.C., Arlington, Virginia and Bethesda, Maryland. The firm has tapped leading brokers Ruth Boyer O'Dea and Evan Lacopo to head a team of agents serving clients in the nation's capital, Virginia and Maryland. Both Boyer O'Dea and Lacopo will serve as Co-Presidents.

"We are immensely proud to be planting our flag in Washington, D.C.," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman of Douglas Elliman. "Establishing this new home in our nation's capital has both symbolic and strategic importance for our mission to be a truly international brokerage."

Douglas Elliman's imminent arrival in Washington is the latest in a series of significant moves by the brokerage to expand its national footprint by entering new markets and growing its presence in existing strongholds. In the first three quarters of 2022, the firm opened new offices in Las Vegas, Nevada; Nantucket, Massachusetts; New Canaan, Connecticut; Houston, Texas; Orange County, California and Basalt, Colorado.

In addition to expanding Douglas Elliman's business within the U.S., the new Metro D.C. locations will provide key hubs for international property sales, purchases and investments, enabling clients and agents alike to leverage the brokerage's global network through its partnership with the London-based Knight Frank Residential.

"Our longstanding relationship with Knight Frank effectively makes Douglas Elliman the largest privately-owned global real estate network, giving us deep insights on the properties, investments and ultra-high-net-worth individuals that drive the market," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. "Our arrival in Washington will enable us to build on that partnership and help connect clients and agents from around the world with our nation's capital."

Joining Douglas Elliman from TTR Sotheby's International Realty, Boyer O'Dea and Lacopo will bring a combined four decades of experience as real estate professionals in the region.

"Few brokers know and understand the Metro D.C. region like Ruth and Evan," said Rick Moeser, CEO of Business Development, Douglas Elliman. "We are delighted to welcome them to the Elliman family and have every expectation that they will lead us to do great things here."

After arriving in Washington, D.C. in 1984 to attend Georgetown University, where she earned both an undergraduate degree and a master's degree in Public Policy (Environmental Regulation), Boyer O'Dea began her real estate career in Arlington in 2003.

"Even as a national brokerage with international reach, Douglas Elliman understands how to operate at the local level," said Boyer O'Dea. "The company is poised to make a significant impact on our local market, and I look forward to starting this exciting new chapter in my career with Douglas Elliman."

Raised in Virginia, Lacopo has worked as a realtor in D.C., Virginia and Maryland since 2003.

"As a native Washingtonian, I am thrilled to be able to help Douglas Elliman put roots down in my hometown" said Lacopo. "Our shared vision will raise the bar on how real estate is conducted in the D.C market."

Prior to her career in real estate, Boyer O'Dea served as Registrar for Georgetown University Law School and National Sales Manager for ExamSoft Worldwide, Inc. before going on to work with Mickey Simpson Builders, Ltd, Griffin Head Renovation & Design, and Sheridan & Associates. She has earned the EcoBroker designation for her commitment to environmental sustainability. A long-time resident of Lyon Village in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Boyer O'Dea currently serves on the Board of Bridle Paths, a therapeutic riding program serving those with physical, cognitive, psychological, and emotional challenges.

A seasoned residential real estate professional, Lacopo has co-founded and sold a successful national mortgage company and has grown and managed REALTOR teams producing over half billion in sales annually. He has served on several nonprofit boards and is active in the community. Lacopo lives in Arlington with his wife, Adela, and their daughter. He currently serves on the Professional Standards Committee for the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors and is a graduate of the Leadership Center for Excellence. He has recently been appointed Vice Chair for the Professional Standards Committee for the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors and is a graduate of the Leadership Center for Excellence.

