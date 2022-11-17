Lytix Biopharma third quarter 2022 results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a Norwegian immune-oncology company, today releases its third quarter 2022 results. Highlights include regulatory approval received to expand our ATLAS-IT-05 study to three European countries and the appointment of Stephen Worsley as CBO.
"We are very pleased to now being able to include patients from Spain, France and Norway in our Phase II study. The expansion of the site network will mitigate recruitment challenges, drive enrollment towards completion and extend the clinical impact field for LTX-315", says CEO and Co-founder of Lytix Biopharma, Øystein Rekdal.
Highlights from the third quarter 2022:
- LTX-315
- IND enabling activities required to start a Phase I study with LTX-401 is progressing as planned
- Stephen Worsley appointed as Chief Business Officer (CBO), and he is already introducing Lytix to KOLs and companies within the industry
Post-period events:
- Compelling data describing how LTX-315 activates dendritic cells and contributes to anti-cancer immune response was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)
- Additional study sites opened in Europe to support ATLAS-IT-05 patient recruitment
- ATLAS-IT-04 Clinical Study Report completed
Financial:
- Total operating income for Q3 2022 includes NOK 1.4 million in revenue from our licensing partner Verrica. This revenue is for sale of LTX-315 for use in Verrica's development program. This is the first, and currently only, agreement where Lytix sells LTX-315 to a commercial party.
- Total operating expenses for the six months that ended September 30 are in line with the same period last year, and as a clinical drug development company, R&D efforts represent the majority of our expenses.
- A portion of the excess liquidity has been placed in a liquidity fund explaining the increase in short-term financial investments.
- At the end of the period cash plus short-term financial investments was NOK 172 million.
Key figures (unaudited):
Amounts in NOK thousands
UnauditedQ3 2022
UnauditedQ3 2021
UnauditedYTD 2022
UnauditedYTD 2021
FY 2021
Total operating income
2,972
1,907
15,658
25,108
25,827
Total operating expenses
(20,915)
(20,703)
(57,516)
(56,757)
(73,844)
Loss from operations
(17,944)
(18,796)
(41,858)
(31,649)
(48,017)
Loss for the period
(11,148)
(18,906)
(26,812)
(31,654)
(48,049)
Amounts in NOK thousands
Unaudited30.09.2022
Unaudited30.09.2021
31.12.2021
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
137
-
-
Trade and other receivables
5,656
4,957
5,680
Short-term financial investments
49,909
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
121,671
209,177
197,282
Total assets
177,374
214,134
202,962
Shareholder's equity and liabilities
Total equity
163,883
205,310
189,624
Total liabilities
13,491
8,825
13,338
Total equity and liabilities
177,374
214,134
202,962
Government grants recognized in profit and loss, part of Other operating Income, for Q2 2022 was reported at NOK 805 thousand which was NOK 750 thousand lower than actual. The correct amount is NOK 1,555 thousand. The figures in this report are correct, but the YTD figures will therefore not be reconcilable with the H1 report without adjusting for this error.
