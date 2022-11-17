Minnesota Student Completes AMCP Foundation's First Internship Focused on Enhancing Health Equity

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing disparities in medication access and health outcomes through managed care pharmacy is a central priority for AMCP and AMCP Foundation. Our organizations proudly congratulate Zachary Brunko, PharmD candidate at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, for completing AMCP Foundation's inaugural internship devoted to addressing health inequities in managed care settings.

"The future of health care relies on our ability to address health disparities," said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, AMCP Foundation executive director. "Our newest internship focuses on studying and supporting disparate and vulnerable populations, giving up-and-coming managed care leaders the tools they need to improve outcomes for all patients."

This summer, Mr. Brunko worked with health care practitioners and professionals at Magellan Rx Management, studying managed care tactics that could reduce disparities in health. He was precepted by Simone Ndujiuba, PharmD, BCOP, Director, Clinical Strategy and Innovation, Oncology. Mr. Brunko completed an administrative claims analysis to determine whether disparities were present in compliance with NCCN treatment guideline recommendations for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Despite NSCLC being one of the most actionable cancers with actionable mutations, his analysis demonstrated that not all NSCLC patients receive molecular diagnostic testing to guide therapy selection. His results further display geographic region and gender disparities in patient time to treatment, with considerable deviation from the guideline-recommended 15-day turnaround time. The study was presented in poster format at AMCP Nexus, Oct. 11-14, 2022.

Interns are assigned a pharmacist preceptor at a managed care organization and are supported by additional mentors from AMCP, AMCP Foundation, and members of the biopharmaceutical industry. Interns conceptualize and conduct a capstone research project they present at a national AMCP conference.

This new offering builds upon AMCP Foundation's robust legacy of internships for student pharmacists. With three decades of launching managed care careers, AMCP Foundation now has more than 200 internship alumni nationwide. The health equity internship was launched with a pilot investment from AMCP. AMCP Foundation is now inviting biopharmaceutical and other partners to provide a sponsorship, grant, or other funds to support this initiative.

In addition, AMCP Foundation is seeking applicants for the second health equity intern. This internship equips emerging leaders in health care with innovative, evidence-based strategies to support diverse populations. Student pharmacists are encouraged to apply for AMCP Foundation's highly competitive health-inequity-focused internship by January 6, 2023.

