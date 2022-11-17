MoGo Detroit Joins DivDat's Metro Detroit Local Area Payment Network

Bikeshare Service Adopts DivDat Bill Payment Kiosk to Better Serve Cash-Paying Customers

DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. ("DivDat" or the "Company"), announced today that MoGo, a Detroit-based nonprofit organization that offers "bicycle-sharing" in Detroit and southern Oakland County, has joined DivDat's Detroit Payment Network, and can now accept cash payments for bike rentals, on any of DivDat's 126 Detroit area cash-accepting bill payment kiosks.

DivDat welcomed MoGo with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony in their office, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.(pictured L to R) Brenda Ashford, Lead Ambassador, from DivDat; Jason Bierkle, President and CEO, DivDat; Rory Lincoln, Director of Programming and Operations, MoGo; Adriel Thronton, Executive Director for Mogo; and Jeremy Rosenberg, Director of Marketing & Community Outreach, MoGo (PRNewswire)

"Joining the DivDat Payment Network is key to MoGo better serving the portion of our Detroit customer base who may not have access to traditional banking services – people who don't have a credit or debit card to pay for a MoGo," said Adriel Thornton, Executive Director of MoGo. "It's important that we're able to extend bike rental services to cash-paying customers. DivDat's Bill Payment Kiosks, and joining their Payment Network of other Detroit-area billers, is key to our being able to accept cash, provide greater convenience to our riders, and stay true to our mission to provide a convenient and fun way to get people moving and get them where they need to go – regardless of their banking status."

MoGo's bike share platform consists of over 650 bikes at 78 stations across six Metro Detroit cities, and continues to grow. Riders can purchase a pass, then find a station and take a bike. Paying for daily, monthly, or annual passes is available via the Transit app, in addition to paying cash on any DivDat Bill Payment Kiosk. MoGo's bikeshare program has grown in popularity and is considered part of Detroit's transit system. MoGo bike rentals are available in any season, 24-hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days a year.

"We're pleased to welcome MoGo to the DivDat Payment Network and look forward to providing the organization with the ability to address a larger portion of their customer base," said Jason Bierkle, President & CEO, DivDat. "MoGo is already doing important work. Providing additional access to Detroit bike renters who may be unbanked or underbanked is an important next step in advancing financial equity and inclusion. We applaud MoGo for better serving their cash-paying customer base and encourage more corporate billers and nonprofits to do the same."

DivDat continues to lead the charge for financial equity and inclusion in Metro Detroit and beyond. DivDat was formally recognized as a "Diversity Focused Company" by Corp! Magazine in 2020. Jason Bierkle was honored by Crain's Detroit Business with their "Notable Executives in DE&I Award" in 2021. You can learn more about DivDat and how it helps municipalities, utilities companies, courts, and other essential billers to provide measurable DE&I practices, including extending financial equity and inclusion, at www.divdat.com.

Learn more about MoGo and their bikeshare program in Detroit at www.mogodetroit.org.

DivDat

DivDat is the leader in omnichannel bill payment and processing serving corporations as well as municipalities, utility companies, courts, and quasi-governmental entities. DivDat's proprietary payment technologies span indoor and outdoor payment kiosks, web interfaces, IVR/phone payment options, mobile app, and point of service modules facilitating in-person payments made to cashiering representatives. Across all channels, bill payments paid on the DivDat Payment Network feature real-time automated posting to accurate customer-specific accounts, reducing the need for manual intervention, so treasury teams are more efficient and get paid faster®. DivDat and its leadership have been recognized for their contributions to DE&I. The DivDat Bill Pay Kiosk and the full DivDat Payment Network promote equality and access by providing corporations and governments with the tools and technologies to make it just as easy for unbanked and underbanked people to stay current on essential bills as it is for those with access to electronic payment methodologies and credit, effectively leveling the paying field®. Learn more about DivDat at www.divdat.com/about/diversity-equity-inclusion.

The DivDat team welcomed MoGo to the Detroit area DivDat Payment Network. Detroit bikeshare riders can now pay to rent MoGo bikes with cash.Pictured (L to R) Jason Bierkle, President and CEO of DIvDat; Adriel Thornton, Executive Director, MoGo; Brian Unger, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer, DivDat; and Rory Lincoln, Director of Programming and Operations for MoGo (PRNewswire)

