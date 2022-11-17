NFP Acquires Tailored Finance Limited, Dublin-Based Health and Life Insurance Advisors

NFP's fifth acquisition in Ireland within the past two years adds first healthcare-focused broker to its portfolio of services

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced the acquisition of Dublin-based health and life insurance advisors, Tailored Finance Limited. This is NFP's first healthcare-focused acquisition in the Irish market, expanding its portfolio of services, solutions and market-leading advice. Tailored Finance's managing director, Jeremy Tucker, will join NFP as a director.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP) (PRNewswire)

"Acquiring Tailored Finance's boutique business is significant for our growth in Ireland , and I'm thrilled to welcome Jeremy and his team to NFP," commented Colm Power , director, NFP in Ireland . "They have a wealth of experience working with Irish and multinational corporations and are regarded among the best healthcare advisors in Ireland . Tailored Finance enhances our portfolio to deliver the healthcare solutions our clients need."

Established in 2008, Tailored Finance is among the leading independent health insurance brokers in the Irish market, generating gross written annual premiums last year valued at €25M. The company will continue to service customers under its existing name while leading NFP's healthcare and wellness proposition in Ireland.

"We are very excited to join NFP and believe our shared vision will help drive excellent results for our customers," said Tucker. "NFP has a rapidly growing business in Ireland and is an incredible resource for us to leverage internally and with our clients. I want to thank my team for their tremendous work and commitment, and our customers and partners for their support. We look forward to continuing to create extraordinary value together."

Tailored Finance Ltd will continue to operate under its current name and business as usual.

Today's announcement marks NFP's fifth acquisition in the country within the past two years, continuing the momentum of the company's ongoing expansion in Ireland. NFP has also acquired HMP Insurance and Pension Advisors, Aiken Insurance Limited, ReSure Corporate Brokers and Simon Shirley Advisors.

"I'm delighted to welcome Tailored Finance to NFP," said Matt Pawley, president, NFP in Europe. "We have acquired a business with a great reputation in the industry and in Ireland. They will provide invaluable insight into the health insurance market at a time when clients need more expertise and guidance to achieve their objectives."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About Tailored Finance

Tailored Finance is one of Ireland's leading insurance intermediaries, providing market-leading advice to over 250 Irish and international companies and thousands of individual customers across a range of health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, income protection and pensions solutions. Managing director Jeremy Tucker leads a team with over 40 years of experience in the Irish insurance market.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NFP Corp.