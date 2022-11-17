Omega Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) ("Omega"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.omegatherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines. The Company's OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that controls gene expression and every aspect of an organism's life from cell genesis, growth, and differentiation to cell death. Using a suite of technologies, paired with Omega's process of systematic, rational, and integrative drug design, the OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a normal range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Omega's modular and programmable mRNA medicines, Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains, EpiZips, from amongst thousands of unique, mapped, and validated genome-wide DNA-sequences, with high specificity to durably tune single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control™. Omega is currently advancing a broad pipeline of development candidates spanning a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases, including alopecia.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor contact:

Eva Stroynowski

Omega Therapeutics

617.949.4370

estroynowski@omegatx.com

Media contact:

Jason Braco

LifeSci Communications

646.751.4361

jbraco@lifescicomms.com

(PRNewsfoto/Omega Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omega Therapeutics