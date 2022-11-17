Paragon Energy Solutions Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Energy Solutions, a company focused on providing safety-related parts and components to the nuclear industry, has officially celebrated its fifth anniversary. The company, however, dates back many more years to the early 1990s with several legacy companies including ATC Nuclear, Nuclear Logistics Inc., Technology Resources, and Rock Creek Innovations.

Doug VanTassell, President & CEO of Paragon, shared the importance of the milestone. He explained, "While we celebrate the fifth anniversary of Paragon, in truth the company dates back several decades. We have a rich history of outstanding brand names and industry professionals that have all been pioneers in the nuclear industry. Paragon's innovative products and services allow the operating fleet to run reliably and efficiently and the next generation of reactors to become reality."

In celebration of this milestone, Paragon and its employees recently raised money to support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. This organization works to ensure that every child of a fallen patriot receives all necessary college funding via college scholarships and educational counseling for military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty across all branches of the armed forces.

Paragon provides an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (865) 966-5330. Follow Paragon on LinkedIn or Twitter.

