REMADE Releases New Circular Economy Workforce Development Roadmap and Funding Opportunity

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMADE Institute, a public-private partnership established by the United States Department of Energy, today issued its Education and Workforce Development Request for Proposals, representing a $1.2 million investment in the training of U.S. workers to accelerate the nation's transition to a Circular Economy.

(PRNewsfoto/The REMADE Institute) (PRNewswire)

This investment is focused on training workers across the country to ensure they, and the companies who employ them, are skilled and well-versed in the technologies that will power the transition.

REMADE Chief Executive Officer Nabil Nasr said the Institute is seeking education and workforce development proposals in the areas of manufacturing materials optimization, remanufacturing, recycling and recovery, and design at the awareness, practitioner and expert level.

"By focusing REMADE's investment in these areas, we can develop training that has a significant impact for U.S. manufacturers and their workers nationwide," Nasr said.

REMADE also announced it's latest Education and Workforce Development Roadmap, which outlines the Institute's training plans for the future and will guide the RFP.

The REMADE Institute, a public-private partnership established by the U.S. Department of Energy enables early-stage applied research and development of technologies to reduce embodied energy and carbon emissions associated with industrial scale manufacturing. In addition to R&D activities, the Institute's parallel objective is to prepare U.S. workers for careers in the circular economy. To date, REMADE's workforce development accomplishments include:

Engaging over 3,000 participants through both online and in-person training opportunities

Creation of over 70 hours of online training content developed by nation's top circular economy experts

Supporting the next generation workforce by facilitating the participation of over 100 students in ongoing REMADE R&D projects

Those interested in learning more about this RFP are invited to participate in REMADE's upcoming live informational session and Q&A on December 1, 2022 at 12pm EST.

About REMADE

Founded in 2017, REMADE is a 158-member public-private partnership established by the U.S. Department of Energy with an initial investment of $140 million, half of which is DOE funding and the other half of which is member cost-share. REMADE is the only national institute focused entirely on developing innovative technologies to accelerate the U.S.'s transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, and national laboratories, REMADE enables early-stage applied research and development that will create jobs, dramatically reduce embodied energy and greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the supply and use of recycled materials. For additional information about REMADE, visit www.remadeinstitute.org.

For additional information contact:

John Kreckel

Director, Membership and Workforce Development

REMADE Institute

jkreckel@remadeinstitute.org

585-213-1040 office

Megan Connor Murphy

Director, Marketing and Communications

REMADE Institute

585-213-1036 office

mconnormurphy@remadeinstitute.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REMADE Institute