Saying 'I Do' and Feeling on Top of the World at Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains

PEMBROKE, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stars shine brightly on Mountain Lake Lodge, Virginia's picturesque destination wedding venue located amid 2,600 acres atop the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. The award-winning resort boasts a magical setting with multiple indoor and outdoor wedding ceremony locations and reception venues, and limitless opportunities for breathtaking mountaintop photography.

Getting married atop spectacular Bald Knob, Salt Pond Mountain’s highest peak at Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, VA. Photo Credit: Sky Ryder Photography (PRNewswire)

Located away from the noise and hubbub but convenient to such major cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Mountain Lake Lodge is steeped in history and where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 35 years ago (known as "Kellerman's Mountain House" in the film).

"Couples hosting their destination wedding at Mountain Lake Lodge have it all right here," said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge. "From gorgeous ceremony and reception backdrops, and exquisite on-site dining and catering, to myriad types of lodging accommodations and recreational activities for family and friends, this is the ideal place to celebrate beginnings."

One popular ceremony spot known as "The Overlook" at Bald Knob offers sweeping views of the mountain and hillside below. Other favorite venues include the resort's romantic Gazebo, and Mary's Barn, a charmingly rustic space also ideal for guest receptions. In addition, the Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 200 guests and features an adjacent veranda for magnificent views and pre-reception cocktails.

According to Lyndsi Hale, vice president of sales, "Mountain Lake Lodge has the perfect mountaintop backdrops for dream celebrations of all sizes. Our casually elegant wedding venues feature all things nature combined with sweeping views, rustic touches and inspiration for your perfect day."

Couples may choose from the Virginia Valley, Bear Cliffs or Mountain Peak packages, priced from $117 to $200 per person. Highlights include:

A dedicated wedding planning professional to assist throughout the entire process, rehearsal and wedding day

Discounted wedding guestroom blocks and deluxe honeymoon suite for one or two nights

Menu tasting for two and gourmet customized seasonal menus

All set-ups, formal white linens and dance floor

Cocktail hour

Complimentary champagne toast and cake cutting

Property-wide usage for photos

Mountain Lake Lodge has been recognized by The Knot Best of Weddings 2021, Virginia Living Top Wedding Vendors 2022, and TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 2022. Service fees and taxes are additional; there is an onsite event fee depending on the setting.

Resort guests enjoy 22 miles of hiking and biking trails, kayaking and canoeing on the New River, and regional arts and culture. Mountain Lake Outfitters is the focal point for myriad outdoor activities and sports, while Mountain Lake Adventure Center highlights include Treetop Adventures aerial course and 3D Archery. Clays at the Overlook offers lessons for both novice and experienced shooters.

For event details and reservations, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com, call 540-626-7121, ext. 438 or email sales@mtnlakelodge.com.

