TeamViewer Launches Integration for Slack

New functionality adds remote access and augmented reality support to Slack

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced a new integration for Slack, the leading collaboration platform for work. It allows users to launch web-based TeamViewer remote access and augmented reality (AR) support sessions from within the Slack environment.

Source: TeamViewer (PRNewswire)

"Remote work has impacted the requirements for collaboration and support," says Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer. "Slack has set a new standard in agile team collaboration over the past years and is used by major corporations as well as communities. Embedding TeamViewer remote access and AR support will give our customers even more options to interact and increase productivity regardless of location or device."

Slack already contains a broad variety of tools and capabilities for remote teams to perform their tasks. Now users can seamlessly integrate TeamViewer into their Slack environment by downloading the TeamViewer app from Slack's app directory. With the new integration users can share session invites for remote control or AR connections to mobile devices directly in the direct messages or group channels in Slack to collaborate and support each other more efficiently. The addition of AR connections is especially valuable when physical tasks are required. It enables employees to collaborate on a 'See What I See' basis with a shared video feed. In addition to an audio connection, remotely connected experts can 'virtually' point and draw in their colleagues' field of view to demonstrate in detail what to do, as well as share files or use the chat function.

The integration builds on a device-agnostic web-first approach to further improve accessibility and seamless interaction. The remotely assisting expert does not need any installation and can provide remote access and AR-based support right away.

To leverage this integration, organizations will need a Slack license and a compatible TeamViewer subscription. Please find more information here: https://www.teamviewer.com/en/integrations/slack/

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press Contact

Michael Kornspan

Phone: 727-910-7340

E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com

Source: TeamViewer (PRNewswire)

TeamViewer Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamViewer