UScellular Lowers Unlimited Data Plan Prices

UScellular is now offering unlimited data for $29.99 per month/line, no minimum.

All plans are price protected, so the cost won't increase.

Unlimited plans are customizable to meet unique customer needs.

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular is making it easier to connect with family and friends this holiday season. For a limited time, UScellular is offering unlimited data for $29.99 per month, starting at just one line for new and current customers. That's $29.99 for the first line and any additional lines after that, so customers don't need to have four lines to get the best deal.

The $29.99 offer is for the company's Unlimited Basic Plan that includes unlimited talk, text and data, including to Canada and Mexico. Unlimited Evolved is available for $39.99 per line and Unlimited Even Better is $44.99 per line. The Unlimited Evolved and Even Better plans include hot spot access, priority data, free roaming in Canada and Mexico, free Red Box movies and the Premium Call Guardian robocall blocking solution.

Plus, all of these plans are price protected, so whether a new customer signs up today or a current customer changes to one, UScellular guarantees to not raise the rate plan price through at least the end of 2023.

For more information, go to uscellular.com or visit a store.

Pricing is per line/month after $10 Auto Pay/Paperless Billing discount. Data on the plan may be temporarily slowed in times of congestion and may be slower than other traffic. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Taxes, fees and add. terms apply.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

