Veteran.com Announces Expert Review Board to Deliver More Comprehensive Benefit News to Service Members, Veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran.com is proud to announce its new expert review board, which will help the site deliver the highest quality military and veteran benefit news and information.

The site's mission is to keep current service members and veterans informed about a host of military finance and benefits-related news, said Brittany Crocker, managing editor for Three Creeks Media, which owns and operates Veteran.com.

"Now more than ever, it's important that people know the financial resources they're using and the news they're reading come from a credible source," said Crocker, who is a military veteran with over 11 years of service. "By finding, vetting and empowering a board of military veterans and spouses from diverse backgrounds, we're going to set the standard for military financial journalism and bring new levels of accountability and expertise to the table."

Crocker, who also has more than a decade of journalism experience, has managed editorial operations for Veteran.com and The Military Wallet since mid-2021.

"Our editorial team works hard to provide the most accurate, accessible military benefit information out there," Crocker said. "But as anyone who has worn a uniform knows, these benefits can be complex and change constantly."

"Our panel of veterans and military spouses are among the most experienced and knowledgeable professionals in their fields. By enlisting these experts, we hope to enhance our in-house expertise on important subjects and continue our mission to deliver comprehensive, quality content to our military and veteran community," Crocker said.

Veteran.com's new expert review board will help the editorial team by providing a second review for articles in their areas of expertise. Together, they'll ensure Veteran.com lives up to its established standards of care, which include accuracy, relatability and comprehensiveness.

The new Veteran.com review board includes:

Chad Burkitt : Chad Burkitt is an Army veteran and the deputy director of Minnesota's Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement. Burkitt works on retirement law and policy affecting Minnesotans, including disability benefits and retirement benefits for military and government employees. Burkitt enlisted in the Army and served two tours of duty in Afghanistan before separating. He used his Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to earn a political science degree from the University of Minnesota , before pursuing his master's degree at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Joe Crane : Joe Crane is a Marine Corps veteran, an airline pilot and host of the "Veteran on the Move" podcast, providing knowledge and inspiration to veterans aspiring to transition to the exciting world of entrepreneurship. Crane was commissioned in 1990 upon graduating from the University of Kansas and served 24-years. During his career, he served as an AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopter pilot, completing two combat tours in Iraq , along with deployments to Okinawa and South Korea . He also served as the deputy director and executive officer of the Marine element at the Army's Command and General Staff College.

Will Erlandson : Will Erlandson is an Army veteran and chief growth officer at Relevance, a Columbia, Missouri -based specialized growth marketing firm. As a senior leader, Erlandson oversees sales, business development, strategic partnerships and more. His military career includes three overseas tours and 12 years in the Army Reserve. Like many veterans, he also later worked in defense contracting.

Kate Horrell : Kate Horrell is an Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC) and personal financial educator who helps the military community make the most of their pay and benefits. She shares the most up-to-date information in understandable terms, and highlights how rules, programs and laws impact our personal finances. With over 10 years working with thousands of military families, she understands the concerns of currently serving, retired and veteran families.Kate earned a bachelor's in history from the University of Maryland . She is currently studying for her Chartered Financial Consultant (CFC) designation and preparing to take the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) exam. She has a professional background in financial counseling, mortgage banking and taxes. She also volunteers with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and is a member of the Military Officers of America Currently Serving Spouses Advisory Board.

Michael Hunter : Michael Hunter is a retired Army special forces sergeant major. Over 26 years of military service, he completed six combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and numerous overseas contingency operations. During his distinguished career, he earned his Ranger and Sapper tabs and received numerous decorations, including the Silver Star, the nation's third-highest award for valor, and the Bronze Star with a 'V' device. He retired from the Army in 2021 at the rank of sergeant major. Hunter has a master's degree in business management from Excelsior College . After his military career, he worked at Aligned Education Foundation (AEF), where he taught his fellow veterans and service members about opportunities and resources to help them achieve their goals, including homeownership. Now Hunter travels the world as a technology sourcing consultant for Resourcive.

Eldon Mullis : Eldon Mullis is an Army Veteran and the deputy director and chief operating officer at Army Emergency Relief, a private non-profit company located in Arlington, Virginia . Mullis commissioned as an Army officer upon graduating from Georgia Southern University in 1982. From there he embarked on a 27-year career, holding key positions at the Pentagon and within several commands in the United States and Europe . He attained the rank of colonel and served as the chief of staff of Army Human Resources Command before he retired in 2009. Mullis earned two master's degrees, one from George Mason University and another from the Air War College. During his time in service, he attended the Army's elite airborne and air assault schools and the Army Command and General Staff College.

David Pere : David Pere is a financially free Marine Corps veteran who devotes his free time to teaching service members and veterans how to build wealth through real estate investing, entrepreneurship and personal finance. Pere got started in real estate investing in 2015. His experiences with the VA loan, house hacking and real estate inspired him to launch his brand, "From Military to Millionaire" to help more veterans increase their savings, purchase real estate and achieve financial freedom. Pere is also the author of "The No B.S. Guide to Military Life: How to Build Wealth, Get Promoted and Achieve Greatness."

Matthew Shuman : Matthew Shuman is an Army veteran who currently serves as the director of strategic congressional initiatives for Philips Healthcare, which maintains myriad contracts with the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. He previously served as the director of the American Legion's national legislative division, representing veteran issues and interests to legislators, federal agencies and the White House. Shuman had a pivotal role in legislative reform supporting veteran health care and benefits including the VA Appeals Modernization Act, Forever G.I. Bill, the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act and more. He continues to serve as the national security chairman for the Legion, and is the chairman of the Honor Flight Network's board of directors. Shuman holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Marymount University, in Arlington, Virginia .

Andrew Stamp : Andrew Stamp served in Army special forces for more than 10 years, deploying to both combat and non-conflict zones, where he advised foreign militaries and worked alongside U.S. ambassadors and government representatives. During his career, Drew attended over a dozen advanced military schools and graduated first of 150 Green Berets at the Special Forces Senior Leaders Course. He received over 25 decorations for his exemplary service and valor, including the Purple Heart. Since providing his first financial literacy class in 2013 to his special forces team in Afghanistan , he has presented workshops on personal finance to thousands of service members ranging from Duke University cadets to U.S. Forces Command general officers. Drew has a master's degree in business administration and is currently pursuing his Chartered Financial Consultant (CFC) credential through the American College of Financial Services.

Andi Wrenn : Andi Wrenn , AFC, has had a passion for helping people make sound financial decisions for two decades. She is on the AFCPE board of directors, and recently retired from a long career working in military contracts related to personal finance. Wrenn's husband served in the United States Air Force. As a military spouse and widow, she now serves as a mentor for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). As a TAPS mentor, Wrenn assists other military widows in their time of tragedy and grief. She continues to provide continuing education to financial professionals as well as mentor those in the field.

Veteran.com covers military benefit programs that affect current service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents. You can find comprehensive articles and guides covering VA home loans, VA disability, education, discounts and more. Veteran.com staff also carefully track inflation measurements, tax rates and legislation and to project out pay, allowance and benefit payment programs up to two years in advance.

