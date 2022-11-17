Vial Welcomes Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, Chief of the Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Division at the University of Kansas Medical Center, to its Central Nervous System Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial welcomes Dr. Rajesh Pahwa as a new Central Nervous System (CNS) advisory board member to their Neurology CRO. Dr. Pahwa is Chief of the Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Division and a professor of neurology at the University of Kansas Medical Center, which has been designated as one of 33 Centers of Excellence in the nation by the Parkinson's Foundation.

Vial is a tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services that deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors at up to 50% less cost. The Vial Neurology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its Vial Technology Platform, which brings together eSource, EDC, eTMF, and ePRO in one connected system to streamline site processes. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for neurology sponsors and patients. Dr. Pahwa joins fellow Vial scientific board members, Dr. Robert Hauser and Dr. Joseph Jankovic.

Dr. Pahwa is an established thought leader with over thirty years of experience in the movement disorder field. His research has focused on Parkinson's disease and essential tremors. He is board certified in movement disorders and completed his fellowship at the University of Kansas Medical Center before joining the faculty as an instructor.

On the partnership, Dr. Pahwa shared, "I am delighted to join Vial's scientific advisory board and contribute to the evolution of their Neurology CRO. Their vision to reimagine clinical trials through technology is exactly the innovative thinking the industry needs right now."

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO promising faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple therapeutic areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, and Cardiology CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

