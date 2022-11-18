BELLATOR MMA ANNOUNCES NEW SPONSORSHIP DEAL WITH BLACKHAWK TIRE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BELLATOR MMA, a leading global mixed martial arts organization, is proud to announce the addition of a new sponsorship from BLACKHAWK Tire.

Blackhawk Tire kicks off their Bellator partnership at Bellator 288 on Friday night in Chicago (CNW Group/Bellator MMA) (PRNewswire)

BLACKHAWK Tire will be a part of each domestic BELLATOR event with in-cage signage and co-branded posts across all BELLATOR social media channels. Branding for both begins this week in conjunction with BELLATOR 288, taking place Friday, Nov. 18 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and airing live on SHOWTIME® at 9 p.m. ET.

"We're thrilled to become the 'official tire' of an iconic MMA brand like BELLATOR. This sponsorship aligns perfectly with BLACKHAWK Tire's rugged attitude and the inspired performance we put behind every product we manufacture, taking each tire from initial concept to the streets," said Mark Pereira, Director of Marketing, BLACKHAWK Tire. "We're excited for millions of fans around the world to 'Spot the Hawk' during BELLATOR events with our logo on the canvas and throughout the arena."

Friday's BELLATOR 288 is headlined by two world championship bouts including the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Finale rematch between World Champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) and No. 1-ranked Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC), while the co-main event features Patricky "Pitbull" (24-10) defending his lightweight belt against undefeated, No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0).

For more information on upcoming BELLATOR MMA events, visit BELLATOR.com.

Updated schedule of BELLATOR events - click links for updated fight cards

Fri. Nov. 18 // BELLATOR 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 / 'Pitbull' vs. Nurmagomedov // Wintrust Arena // Chicago, Il.

Fri. Dec. 9 // BELLATOR 289: Stots vs. Sabatello // Mohegan Sun Arena // Uncasville, Conn.

Sat. Dec. 31 // BELLATOR MMA vs. RIZIN // Saitama Super Arena // Saitama, Japan

Fri. Feb. 24 // BELLATOR DUBLIN // 3Arena // Dublin, Ireland

About BELLATOR:

BELLATOR MMA is a leading global mixed martial arts organization featuring many of the best fighters in the world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott Coker, BELLATOR events take place in major cities worldwide and can be seen on television in over 160 countries to an available audience of over one billion people. In the United States, BELLATOR can be seen on SHOWTIME. BELLATOR is comprised of an executive team that includes top industry professionals in television production, live event orchestration, fighter development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship creation/development, international licensing, marketing, advertising, publicity, and commission relations. BELLATOR is based in Hollywood, Calif. and owned by entertainment giant Paramount, home to the world's premier entertainment brands that connect with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms.

