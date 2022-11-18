betJACK Sportsbook App Gives Ohio Fans A Bite Of NFL Action On Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each fall, on the third Thursday of November, folks across the United States gather together for a heartwarming tradition: Football!

This year, Ohio sports fans can get a bigger bite of the Thanksgiving fun with the betJACK mobile betting platform. A Training Camp version of Ohio's real money sportsbook that will go live on January 1, betJACK lets sports fans practice their skills with a free, no-risk experience.

Traditionally, Turkey Day match-ups pit some of the NFL's most storied teams against each other – and this year's slate doesn't disappoint. Ohio sports fans have three pro games to watch and wager on:

The smoldering hot Buffalo Bills, led by QB Josh Allen, travel to Detroit to battle a much-to-be-desired Lions squad at 12:30 pm EST .





During the 4:30 pm EST game, look for a rematch of Big 10 powerhouse RBs when the Giants' Saquan Barkley and Cowboys' Ezekial Elliot both strive to command the NFC East.





Thanksgiving's 8:20 pm EST primetime game features juggernauts New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings in a cross-conference matchup that's sure to be high-scoring.

Just like Grandma's cranberry sauce and Aunt Susie's stuffing, Thanksgiving Day also serves up many long traditions in pro football:

Thanksgiving Day games have been played since the NFL league began in 1920.





There's been a game in Detroit every Turkey Day since 1934, while the Cowboys introduced their annual holiday game in 1966. The NFL added the third primetime slot in 2006. That game features new teams each year.





The Detroit Lions have the most Thanksgiving wins with 37, with the Dallas Cowboys in second with 30 wins.

ABOUT betJACK

The Ohio-born betJACK app is available now as a training camp for Ohio fans who want to practice their skills with a free experience before real betting becomes available next year.

Each day users log in, Ohioans receive 10 tokens to make simulated bets on any team/sport. The tokens can't buy beer at the bar or tickets on the 50-yard line, but they do allow players to win virtual trophies, seats on the leaderboard, and plenty of bragging rights.

The betJACK sports wagering platform is available for download -- in desktop and mobile versions -- on the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching betJACK.

To learn more about the betJACK brand and Ohio sports betting news, visit betjack.com .

Contact: Kerry Ford, 412.831.8995

Kerry@KerryFordPR.com

View original content:

SOURCE JACK Entertainment