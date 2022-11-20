Start-Up Nation Central & Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) are Promoting Innovation Knowhow Partnership

TEL AVIV, Israel , Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-Up Nation Central – a non-profit that promotes the Israeli innovation ecosystem around the world – welcomed a delegation from Morocco's Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) this week to promote greater partnership between the innovation ecosystems in both countries.

In the photo from left to right: H.E Abderrahim Bayoudh, Head of Morocco’s Liaison Office in Tel Aviv; Yassine Laghzioui, Director of Entrepreneurship and Venturing at UM6P; Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central; and Aviva Steinberger, Director of Innovation Diplomacy at Start-Up Nation Central. (Photo credit Achikam Ben Yosef) (PRNewsfoto/Start-Up Nation Central (SNC)) (PRNewswire)

The delegation's visit builds upon the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that the two signed in Casablanca in May during the "Connect to Innovate" conference. During the three-day meeting this week, the stage was set they discussed innovation ecosystem building, knowledge sharing and transfer between the university and industry, human capital challenges and business investment and connecting the start-up communities in each country.

"The business opportunities that exist between Israeli innovation and the business and academic ecosystem in Morocco are vast." Said, H.E Abderrahim Bayoudh, Head of Morocco's Liaison Office in Tel Aviv. "We see the connection as a natural one, that must be developed for the benefit of developing the ties between the countries. Thanks to Start-Up Nation Central for the commitment to promoting these relationships".

"Israel and Morocco are natural partners when it comes to building a MENA innovation ecosystem," said Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson. "This partnership and the MOU signed with UM6P, lay the groundwork for the dually beneficial venture for our joint economies. This week, we are welcoming our partners from UM6P to Israel for a series of workshops, and meetings to share journey challenges, a fresh perspective on ecosystem management, and in-person networking, geared at helping us reach our joint objective."

"The partnership between UM6P and Startup Nation Central was established to help both organizations leverage innovation and education to address common challenges such as Climate Change, Food Security and Digital Inclusion. Bridging the Israeli Startup up Ecosystem with its counterparts in Morocco and Africa may unleash huge potential and benefit both regions. During the week, the Joint team will focus on discussing multiple topics related to Innovation Ecosystem development such as Technology Transfer and how to Instill Entrepreneurship skills and mindset among students and researchers." Yassine Laghzioui, Director of Entrepreneurship and Venturing at UM6P.

About Start-Up Nation Central



Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization that connects Israeli innovation to the world in order to help international entities solve global challenges. Immersed in the Israeli technology ecosystem, we provide a platform that nurtures business growth and generates partnerships with corporations, governments, investors, and NGOs to strengthen Israel's economy and society. For more information, visit: https://startupnationcentral.org/.

About Mohammed VI Polytechnic University



Mohammed VI Polytechnic University is a hub of education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, aspiring to become a solid bridge of knowledge between Morocco, Africa and the world. Located in the "Mohammed VI Green City" in Benguerir, near Marrakech, UM6P applies a "learning by doing" approach and develops sound partnerships with world-wide class universities, to promote leadership and training in focused research areas. By contributing to the training of a new generation of researchers, entrepreneurs and leaders, UM6P is committed to positioning Morocco and Africa at the forefront of technology and human Sciences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951773/Start_Up_Nation_Central_Photo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Start-Up Nation Central (SNC)