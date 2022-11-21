Baraja surpasses 100 patent filings to advance IP portfolio globally

The key milestone demonstrates the company's relentless commitment to innovation and solidifies its strong patents portfolio as an industry leader

DETROIT, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baraja , creator of breakthrough Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR technology for autonomous vehicles, today announces a significant IP milestone of securing 100 patent assets worldwide — proving its unrivaled focus in developing new technologies to further strengthen the company's position in leading the future of autonomous vehicles globally.

Baraja (PRNewsfoto/Baraja) (PRNewswire)

With this latest development, Baraja's patent protection now spans eight jurisdictions and four continents including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea, to cover major automotive markets and origins. The company's patent portfolio is application-agnostic, as use of LiDAR sensors is ubiquitous in other autonomy industries such as robotics, mining, heavy machinery, trucking, last-mile delivery and infrastructure.

"This milestone demonstrates the raw innovation capacity and perseverance of Baraja's brightest minds, but also our commitment to building a robust, protected intellectual property portfolio," said Cibby Pulikkaseril, Chief Technology Officer at Baraja.

"Having our advanced technology validated by global patent authorities, we continue to cement Baraja as a pioneer in delivering unmatched LiDAR solutions that deliver the utmost accuracy, reliability and ease of manufacturability for our strategic partners, no matter which autonomous space they are in. The self-driving revolution is soon to be a reality with our inventive IP and technological leadership at the forefront of the industry."

LiDAR sensing is seen by many as a key enabling technology for autonomous driving. However, as most other LiDAR companies use mechanical steering with large mechanical devices, Baraja has a competitive edge in that its Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR technology can miniaturize the system, decrease costs and boost reliability.

Baraja's patent portfolio boasts more than 25 patent families, each representing unique concepts to improve its LiDAR sensors. Baraja Spectrum-Scan™ beam steering, coupled with RMCW ranging technology, enables unrivalled interference immunity in LiDAR operation. This speaks to Baraja's significantly improved performance in the real-world environment, as interference from other LiDARs and the sun is negated by its code verification system.

The company's coaxial transceiver architecture offers effortless alignment between light transmission and reception for blur-resistant LiDAR point clouds — showcasing the ease of manufacturability when Baraja needs to scale production up. Spectrum-Scan™-enabled foveation allows responsive selection of the best LiDAR vision acuity on-the-fly, which results in optimized performance in various use-case scenarios such as improved safety in automotive situations.

Overall, these improvements lead to better accuracy, expanded capabilities and scalable manufacturability of Baraja's products. Volume production of high-quality LiDAR sensors will ultimately drive down their costs and inspire further use-cases.

"Baraja's continuing efforts in developing and protecting intellectual property are central to its mission in building a safer autonomous future. Our track record of achieving world-first innovations is another step towards that goal, and we look forward to seeing what we will achieve in the future," adds Pulikkaseril.

Baraja is building the future of LiDAR to enable the autonomous future. With its revolutionary Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR technology, Baraja gives leading automotive companies a solid state system in the fast axis that sets a new benchmark in precision and reliability.

Baraja was founded in 2016 by telecommunications engineers Federico Collarte and Cibby Pulikkaseril, who discovered a way to use the industry's proven optical fiber + photonics technology to solve the problems faced by legacy LiDAR. Baraja is backed by Sequoia, Blackbird Ventures, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Main Sequence Ventures.

