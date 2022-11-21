BarTender Cloud: A revolution in label printing that centralizes management, enhances ease-of-use and lowers IT burden

Seagull Scientific releases Software as a Service (SaaS) labeling solution

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagull Scientific, Inc., maker of BarTender—a global leader and pioneer in software for labels, barcodes, documents, and RFID tags—has announced a milestone technological innovation in label printing and management, with the release of its next generation labeling solution: BarTender Cloud.

BarTender Cloud simplifies label printing operations through a centralized, easy-to-use cloud-based platform.

BarTender Cloud simplifies label printing operations through a centralized, easy-to-use cloud-based platform, enabling an organization's users—as well as their external suppliers and partners—to print from any web browser or mobile device. By standardizing labeling processes through BarTender Cloud, organizations will gain greater control over the way their documents are printed and managed, leading to significant gains in label accuracy and consistency while optimizing logistics and productivity.

BarTender Cloud is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that will immediately benefit organizations looking to minimize their IT investment. By freeing customers from the need to install and maintain their own IT hardware and software infrastructure, BarTender Cloud eliminates IT capital expenses and reduces overall IT operating costs while enhancing mobility and communication enterprise-wide, including across multiple business sites, with suppliers and field service teams.

"Just as Seagull pioneered the labeling software market 30 years ago, we are revolutionizing label printing once again with BarTender Cloud. Given its flexibility and power, BarTender software has always been a composable solution, able to excel within the broad range of our customer's labeling environments," explained Harold Boe, President, and CEO of Seagull Scientific.

Ian Einman, Seagull Scientific's CTO, added: "By integrating new technologies with our guiding principles of 'simple and easy', we've designed a true multi-tenant platform that is open and extensible with a service-oriented architecture and a powerful REST API. Label printing, management and other services are now available in our secure, scalable, and high availability next generation cloud platform."

BarTender Cloud introduces several technical innovations including Intelligent Printing enabling automatic connection and printing to any printer including support for optimized high-performance printing. Nearly 8,000 printer models are supported — removing the need for users to install or manage their own printer drivers. It also boasts an ever-growing integrated label template library, with hundreds of commonly used, industry standard label templates—many with built-in Template Assistants, that make connecting to data sources and configuring data entry forms as easy as clicking through three guided steps.

"While BarTender Cloud is an ideal fit for today's organizations operating in manufacturing, warehousing, retail, and other industries who are moving to the cloud, BarTender's SaaS offering will also position these organizations for their ongoing digital transformation, and the evolution of labeling as we enter a new era of personalized labeling and e-labeling," continued Harold Boe. "Whether it's meeting our customer's growing preference for easily personalized label printing, or their consumer's need for more linked online product information, BarTender Cloud is the next milestone in our mission to achieve a truly responsive, flexible and future-proof solution that effectively meets our customers' wide range of labeling needs— now and into the future—in the simplest way possible."

BarTender Cloud is available today in the U.S.A. and will be available globally through existing partner reseller channels in 2023.

For more information about BarTender Cloud, visit https://www.seagullscientific.com/software/cloud.

About BarTender® by Seagull Scientific

Every year, the world's largest and most dynamic supply chains in every industry trust BarTender to create and print over 40 billion of the labels, barcodes, documents, and RFID that keep their products moving, traceable and safe. With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo,

BarTender is available in more than 150 countries through a global network of local partners.

Learn more at https://www.seagullscientific.com.

Media Contact: Stacey Ejim, communications@seagullscientific.com

