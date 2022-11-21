Miller-Motte College Offers New Bachelor of Science Degree in Cybersecurity to Help Meet Demand for Qualified Cybersecurity Workforce

Completely Online Program Provides Flexibility for Students Working Full Time or with Families

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide, the number of unfilled cybersecurity jobs grew 350% between 2013 and 2021 (from 1 million to 3.5 Million), according to Cybersecurity Ventures . The industry researcher also predicts the same number of jobs will be open in 2025. Recognizing the need for qualified cybersecurity professionals, Miller-Motte College (MMC) has launched a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity degree program available online to students across the United States (except in California).

"By offering a BS in cybersecurity, we are helping build a workforce prepared to manage a host of cyber crimes."

"Not surprisingly, as technology expands, so do cyber crimes. By offering a Bachelor of Science degree in cybersecurity, we are helping build a workforce prepared to manage a host of cyber threats," said Andrea Snow, SVP of Academics & Career Services of Ancora Education network of post-secondary schools and parent company to Miller-Motte College. "We are proud to offer a bachelor's degree program developed by a team of industry experts who will lead our students in the online classroom."

Earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Cybersecurity from Miller-Motte College prepares students for career opportunities in information technology and security. This fully online, 188 credit program provides flexibility and can be completed in as little as 33 months. Enrollment is on a rolling basis with classes beginning every 5 weeks.

Skills the degree program covers:

Networking Concepts

Security Concepts

Fundamentals in Information Systems Security

Risk Management

Security Policies

Authentication

Windows Platforms & Applications

Linux Platforms and Applications

Firewalls & VPNs

Social Networking Security

Wireless & Mobile Device Security

"Many of our students have full-time jobs and families, making in-person coursework difficult, so it was important for us to offer our new bachelor's degree completely online," said Steve Rossiter, Program Director at Ancora Education. "Online enables more students to work toward a degree while not completely disrupting their lives. They can achieve their goals at a pace that works for them. Our online platform uses virtual technology to teach students hands-on skills such as detecting rootkit, and performing asymmetric encryption. They'll get real world experience with tools like OWASP ZAP and metasploit."

The program also leverages virtual labs and simulations through a partnership with uCertify, innovators in this emerging field.

"Miller-Motte College's new bachelor's program in Cybersecurity ticks all the boxes when it comes to getting students ready for an exciting career in Cybersecurity. We are thrilled to be working with Miller-Motte College and are confident the program will help put students on the path of career success," said Manish Gupta, uCertify Co-founder & CEO.

After earning a BS in cybersecurity from MMC, graduates have the opportunity to pursue careers* as:

Information Security Analysts

Information Security Specialist

Computer Forensics Analyst

Cybersecurity Specialists

Network Security Specialists

*Miller-Motte College does not guarantee employment or salary.

About Miller-Motte College

Miller-Motte College has convenient locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee offering training programs in Business, Healthcare, Technology, Education, and Skilled Trades (programs vary by location). Miller-Motte College also offers online learning, including Bachelor of Science degree programs in Accounting, Marketing, Human Resources Management, Business Management, Cybersecurity, IT Management, Computer Science, Data Management, Cloud Computing, Network Ops & Security, Software Development, Healthcare Management, and Allied Health Management. The online programs are delivered through the Chattanooga, TN campus. Graduates have access to career assistance including guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.miller-motte.edu .

