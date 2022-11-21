Sands China Title Sponsors Macau Grand Prix Formula 4 Race

Part of company's support to Macao sporting events and government's tourism+ initiative

MACAO, Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. title sponsored the main event of this year's 69th Macau Grand Prix, the Sands China Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix, as part of the company's continuous support of sports development and sports tourism in Macao.

Sands China Ltd. President Dr. Wilfred Wong leads company management executives and team members to experience the exciting atmosphere of the 69th Macau Grand Prix Thursday and Sunday. Sands China title sponsored this year’s headline race, the Sands China Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix. (PRNewswire)

In addition to the race sponsorship, Sands China installed an interactive Grand Prix pop-up booth at The Londoner® Macao and conducted activities with local community groups as a way to share the joy and excitement of the Macau Grand Prix with both the Macao community and its visitors.

On the final race day on Sunday, Sands China Ltd. President Dr. Wilfred Wong, management executives, and other team members went to the starting grid to wish the drivers well and to get a closer look at the iconic Formula cars. Dr. Wong also participated in the prize presentation ceremony after the race.

"Sands China is very glad to title sponsor this year's Formula 4 race, an exciting event that offers genuine prospects for aspiring young race car drivers to progress into the international racing scene," said Dr. Wong. "We are proud to back the Macao SAR government's efforts to boost economic development and promote 'sport+tourism' during the pandemic, and it is a pleasure to support Macao's signature auto racing event again this year."

Sands China's Grand Prix pop-up booth at Shoppes at Londoner featured a live feed of the Grand Prix races on a large LED screen along with a seating area for viewers. Visitors could also try their hand at racing with a turn at the realistic racing simulator. The booth also featured interactive mini-games and a victory podium as a fun backdrop for photos.

In the lead-up to the Grand Prix, Sands Cares Ambassadors and members of the Good Shepherd Sisters' Women's Mutual Help Centre visited the Macao Grand Prix Museum on Oct. 23. On their guided tour, the group of around 30 learned about the captivating story of the race, and saw up-close Grand Prix cars and motorcycles from across the decades. They also got to feel the thrill of racing along the narrow, twisting Guia street circuit of Macao with an immersive race experience.

And on Saturday, the Ambassadors accompanied them on a day tour, going first to the Grand Prix pop-up booth at Shoppes at Londoner before heading to the peninsula to enjoy Race 1 of the Sands China Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix and experience the exhilaration of motorsport first-hand, supporting the building of a harmonious and inclusive community.

Since 2007, Sands China has been supporting the development of local sports and promoting the integration of sports and tourism by introducing various large-scale international sporting events to Macao. The company has hosted or sponsored a diversity of sports competitions and events that include basketball, football, boxing, golf, long-distance running, and the Macau Grand Prix, as part of the company's efforts to assist Macao to develop into a world centre of tourism and leisure.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

