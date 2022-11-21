Unisys Receives Notice of Late Filing from the NYSE

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) ("Unisys" or the "Company") received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on November 15, 2022 indicating that, because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 (the "Quarterly Report"), the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires that NYSE-listed companies timely file all periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

As previously reported by the Company in its Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022, the Company was unable to file the Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2022 within the prescribed period due to an internal investigation regarding certain disclosure controls and procedures matters, including the dissemination and communication of information within certain aspects of the organization. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company does not expect the investigation to result in any changes to the financial results in the Company's previously reported financial statements or to impact the financial results in the Company's unaudited financial statements for the period as of and ended September 30, 2022.

The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the NYSE. The NYSE notice informed the Company that, under NYSE rules, the Company has six months, until May 14, 2023, to file the Quarterly Report and regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards. If the Company fails to file the Quarterly Report by the six-month deadline, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, grant an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances.

The Company expects to file the Quarterly Report with the SEC within the next several days and, in any event, before the six-month deadline stipulated by the NYSE.

