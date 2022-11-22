Crisis24 Wins Two Platinum Awards at 2022 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards

Global risk management team recognized for leading Actionable Risk Management Methodology and Crisis Management Solutions

ANNAPOLIS, Md, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, announced it is the recipient of two Platinum 2022 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today for its innovative security solutions.

American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. The program continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.

Crisis24 was selected for its leading Actionable Risk Management Methodology and Crisis Management Solutions.

"Both our actionable risk management methodology and strategically tailored crisis response services are at the core of what we do, and we are honored to be recognized at the highest platinum level by American Security Today's prestigious annual 'ASTORS' Awards for our intelligence services," said Gregoire Pinton, Global Head of Integrated Risk Management. "We're very proud to be named a leading provider in the global risk solutions that are not only necessary, but crucial, in today's risk landscape as we continue to help companies mitigate threats and confidently conduct their operations at home and abroad."

With more than 30 years of experience and infrastructure in 45 countries, the team's 150 specialized experts combined with their market-leading global intelligence solutions that leverage man and machine learning ensure the safety of organizations' people and assets anywhere in the world.

To learn more about Crisis24 and its solutions, please visit https://crisis24.garda.com.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and Artificial Intelligence to power it all across the globe. For more information, visit www.crisis24.com.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.

