ERGATTA AND BEST BUY ANNOUNCE RETAIL PARTNERSHIP

The Ergatta Rower will be available through BestBuy.com starting November 22nd

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta, the game-based home fitness brand, today announced that its connected rowing machine, The Ergatta Rower, will be available for purchase through BestBuy starting today. This distribution deal follows Ergatta's successful expansion into the UK and Ireland, and marks the first time the rower will be available through a retail channel partner, solidifying the company's position as a leading connected fitness brand.

The Ergatta Rower features a suite of competitive games, calibrated to an individual's fitness level to provide a uniquely motivating workout. Instead of a typical boutique fitness class experience, Ergatta offers a library of thousands of interactive workouts, competitive games and racing options. It also provides collections of workouts, known as Push Programs, that users can progress through over several weeks to achieve specific fitness and endurance goals. The workouts are all available on demand and there are multiple live racing events each week. The Ergatta Rower is made from sustainably sourced cherry wood and handcrafted in the USA. It is designed to compactly and aesthetically fit in modern homes and living spaces.

"The traditional boutique and home fitness products focus on follow-along and class-based offerings," said Tom Aulet, Co-founder and CEO of Ergatta. "However, a large segment of the population relies on a different set of intrinsic motivators and Ergatta builds solutions tailor-made for them. Our programming is competitive, both against yourself and others in our community, and centered around individual progress and achievement. Through this partnership with Best Buy, we are giving more people access to our game-based offering that is completely different from the traditional workout class. We couldn't be happier to partner with a company like Best Buy, that deeply understands as well as we do where the fitness industry is heading and how important gaming is to that future."

Ergatta's decision to work with Best Buy as its first major distribution partner is rooted in Best Buy's distinct focus on gaming innovation and technology-based wellness products. In recent years, Best Buy has become a leader in enhancing the at-home gaming experience by working with innovative companies that provide products and services focused on connected health, active aging, activity tracking, and telehealth, with numerous fitness and gaming companies including NormaTec, Hyperice, Whoop, Xbox, Playstation, and more.

The Ergatta Rower retails for $2,499.00 and can be purchased at BestBuy.com and Ergatta.com within the US. It is also available in the UK and Ireland, with additional international markets launching later this year.

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, an approach created to provide a thoughtful alternative for those who aren't motivated by traditional fitness classes and instructor-led workouts. Instead of a typical class, Ergatta's workouts encourage its members through thousands of different game options that are constantly evolving and improving to captivate members and motivate them to achieve their goals. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers workouts both live and on-demand that are carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable and beautiful cherry wood, the Ergatta machine was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the rower, which utilizes near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. It is intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. The Ergatta rower is available for purchase for $2,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com. The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

